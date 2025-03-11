Night of the Zoopocalypse soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Night of the Zoopocalypse was theatrically released in the US and Canada on March 7, 2025. This animated comedy horror movie, which was directed by Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro, mixes silly humor with scary ideas about surviving.

The music in the movie makes the visual story more interesting. The soundtrack is 37 minute and 44 seconds long and has 24 tracks. The music, which was written by Dan Levy, goes well with the crazy and unrealistic plot of the movie, making it more exciting and funny.

The movie follows some animals at Colepepper Zoo who are trying to stay alive during an alien virus-caused zombie outbreak that turns them into slobbering mutant zombies. People are really interested in the unique mix of kid-friendly animation and gross humor.

Night of the Zoopocalypse sets off when a meteor crashes into the zoo with a virus that turns the animals into vicious zombies. A young wolf named Gracie works with a mountain lion named Dan to find a cure and stop Bunny Zero, the leader of the zombies, from taking over the world.

Night of the Zoopocalypse: List of every song in the movie

The Night of the Zoopocalypse soundtrack helps enhance the film’s atmosphere, providing a mix of eerie and humorous tunes. The soundtrack complements the animation’s vibrant, quirky style and the film’s unique blend of horror and comedy.

The Night Of The Zoopocalypse

Opening

Mutants

Colepepper Song "Goodbye" I

Dan's Transformation

Giraffe

Cable Car I

Third Act

Sneak Attack

Vet Station

Frogs

Gummy Zombie

Gracie & Dan

Service Tunnel

Fight

Cable Car II

Janitorial Station

The Tower Moans

Plan Explain

Giant Mutant

The Trick

The Cistern

Back To The Wild

Colepepper Song "Goodbye" II

Dan Levy: The musician who created the songs in the movie

French multi-instrumentalist Dan Levy is one-half of the indie pop duo The Dø, which was formed in Paris in 2005. Together with Olivia Merilahti, he formed the band while working on the music for the movie Empire of the Wolves.

The Dò's first album, A Mouthful, was number one on the French charts in 2008. Their style is a mix of indie pop and other styles. Levy has also worked with others on film scores, such as the scores for dancer Juha-Pekka Marsalo from Finland.

Plot of Night of the Zoopocalypse

In Night of the Zoopocalypse, the story takes place at Colepepper Zoo, where a meteor with an unknown virus crashes and turns the animals into zombie-like mutants.

A young wolf named Gracie and a mean mountain lion named Dan work together to find a cure, even though they don't seem to go together at first. Their job is to stop Bunny Zero, the leader of the zombies, from taking over the world.

The movie is a mix of silly humor and survival horror, and the over-the-top animation makes the atmosphere both funny and scary. Along the way, the animals have to deal with many problems, such as the zombies' antics and the horrifying changes in other animals.

Night of the Zoopocalypse is running in theaters.

