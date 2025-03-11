Night of the Zoopocalypse: Everything we know so far

Night of the Zoopocalypse is a Canadian-Belgium-French animated comedy-horror film directed by storyboard artists Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro. The story unfolds in Colepepper Zoo, where a meteor crash releases a virus that transforms animals into zombie-like mutants.

Ad

A young wolf named Gracie teams up with a gruff mountain lion, Dan, to lead a bunch of survivors—including an ostrich, a proboscis monkey, and a red-ruffed lemur—on a mission to find a cure and prevent the outbreak from spreading beyond the zoo. Concept creator Clive Barker inspired the project, with James Kee serving as the writer and Steven Hoban as the producer.

Featuring the voices of Gabbi Kosmidis as Gracie and David Harbour as Dan, Night of the Zoopocalypse was released in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Where to watch Night of the Zoopocalypse?

Night of the Zoopocalypse was theatrically released in the United States and Canada on March 7, 2025. It officially premiered on October 7, 2024, at the 57th Sitges Film Festival.

As of now, there is no information on its availability on streaming services. Those interested in watching the movie are encouraged to check local theater listings for showtimes and ticket availability. Tickets can also be purchased through various digital platforms, such as Fandango and Atom Tickets.

Ad

How does the trailer set up Night of the Zoopocalypse?

Ad

The official trailer for Night of the Zoopocalypse introduces audiences to the chaotic events at Colepepper Zoo. A mysterious virus is unleashed when a meteor crash disrupts the zoo's tranquil environment, transforming many animals into zombie-like mutants.

Amid the ensuing pandemonium, an unlikely alliance is formed between Gracie, a young and curious timber wolf, and Dan, a gruff mountain lion. They band together to navigate the perilous landscape, encountering fellow survivors who have escaped the virus. Among them are Xavier, a film-enthusiast lemur, Frida, a spirited capybara, Ash, a witty ostrich, and Felix, a proboscis monkey with a massive ego.

Ad

The trailer attempts to balance thrill and comedy as it outlines the group's endeavors to bring normalcy back to their home. The animation style is vibrant and dynamic, effectively capturing the film's adventurous spirit and the urgency of the characters' mission.

What is the plot of Night of the Zoopocalypse?

In Night of the Zoopocalypse, chaos erupts at Colepepper Zoo when a meteor crash unleashes an alien virus upon its inhabitants. As a result, many animals transform into monstrous, zombie-like creatures. Amid the turmoil, Gracie, a curious young wolf, reluctantly teams up with Dan, a hardened and solitary mountain lion, to find a cure for their illness.

Ad

As they navigate the now-dangerous zoo, they are joined by other survivors, including the lemur Xavier, the capybara Frida, the ostrich Ash, and the monkey Felix.

The group tumbles onward to find a cure and put an end to the sinister ambitions of Bunny Zero, the ruthless leader of the mutated animals who seeks to expand his influence beyond the zoo. The story explores themes of teamwork, resilience, and the power of unity in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Ad

Exploring voice cast of Night of the Zoopocalypse

Colepepper Zoo in the movie (Image via YouTube/@Viva Picture)

The film boasts a talented voice cast that brings its diverse characters to life. The extensive list is provided below.

Ad

Gabbi Kosmidis (Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods) as Gracie, the adventurous timber wolf.

David Harbour (Creature Commandos) as Dan, the gruff mountain lion.

Scott Thompson (Shoresy) as Ash, the witty ostrich.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (1 Man's Treasure - Niagara's Golden Grail) as Felix, the self-assured proboscis monkey.

Pierre Simpson (Paris Paris) as Xavier, the film-buff lemur.

Heather Loreto (Susan and the Not So Super Friends: The Shorts) as Frida, the brave capybara.

Kyle Derek (Poly is the New Monogamy) as Fred, the gentle western lowland gorilla.

Ad

Night of the Zoopocalypse is currently running in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback