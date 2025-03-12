Picture This soundtrack: A complete list of all songs featured in the movie

Picture This is a British romantic comedy movie that came out on March 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the Australian movie, Five Blind Dates, directed by Prarthana Mohan.

The story is about a photographer named Pia (Simone Ashley), who goes on five dates to find her true love. The soundtrack is perfect for this fun and lighthearted movie, with a wide range of songs that fit the movie's lively mood.

Picture This has several catchy songs from many types of music on the soundtrack, such as pop, soul, and indie. It also has a score that was written by Paul Saunderson.

The movie is about Pia, who reluctantly agrees to go on a series of dates to find her true love. As a family tradition, her spiritual guide sets these dates for her during her sister's wedding. But Charlie, Pia's ex-boyfriend, shows up out of the blue as the best man.

Picture This soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Picture This soundtrack includes a variety of tracks that reflect the film’s lively and romantic atmosphere. Here’s a complete list of every song featured in the movie:

“Pick It Up” – Sung by Natania

“Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” – Sung by Joy Crookes

“Undumpable” – Sung by Moonchild Sanelly

“Disco Town” – Sung by Daniel Mark Farrant, James Alexander Knight, and Jai Amore

“Mundian To Bach Ke” – Sung by Panjabi MC

“Uncomfortable” – Sung by Josie Man

“I’m Yours” – Sung by Phil Dunster as Milo Bonner

“Virtual Insanity” – Sung by Jamiroquai

“Dylan” – Sung by frogi

“Gori Kab Se Huyee Jawan” – Sung by Lata Mangeshkar

“Pariyon Ki Raani” – Sung by Haroon Hanif, Mr. Vinayak, Mr. Vignesh, Mr. Kishore, Mr. Balesh, & Bing Nathan

“Better” – Sung by Saint Clair

“Kay Sera Sera” – Sung by Shankar Mahadevan & Kavita Krishnamurthy

“Freed From Desire” – Sung by Gala

“Golden Chapter” – Sung by Kiran + Nivi

Plot of Picture This

Picture This, is about a 29-year-old photographer played by Simone Ashley. She has a hard time balancing her work, her family's expectations, and her love life.

When her mother shows Pia a stash of jewelry passed down through the generations, she tells her that she has to get married before she can get to it. As a spiritual ritual, Pia has to go on five dates to find her soulmate.

Pia doesn't believe in the challenge but does it to make her mother happy and keep up family traditions, even though she has doubts about the process.

Over the course of the five dates, Pia finds herself in more awkward and bad situations, such as with an overly enthusiastic wellness expert and a series of strange setups.

Her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), however, shows up as the best man at her younger sister Sonal's wedding, making things more difficult. When Charlie shows up out of the blue, Pia, the maid of honor, has to deal with feelings from the past that she hasn't dealt with yet.

Pia learns more about herself, her values, and what she wants over time, even though her dates are often crazy. During the movie, she has to deal with the stress of having to live up to her family's expectations while also figuring out how she feels about Charlie.

As the wedding and the five dates come to an end, Pia has to decide if true love is in the mysterious spiritual process or in making peace with her feelings from the past and the present.

Picture This is available to stream on Prime Video.

