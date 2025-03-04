Is Picture This (2025) based on a true story? Explained

Picture This, a romantic comedy film, is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on March 6, 2025. The movie is directed by Prarthana Mohan from a screenplay by Nikita Lalwani, who has penned three episodes of BBC One's The Outlaws.

One question that viewers may have is whether Picture This is based on a true story. While the movie is not based on a true story, it is an adaptation of the 2024 Australian rom-com Five Blind Dates. It has to be noted that although similar, the movies do have some key differences.

How Picture This puts a new spin on Five Blind Dates

Picture This follows the story of a struggling photographer named Pia (Simone Ashley) who receives a prophecy at her sister's engagement party that she will find true love in the next five dates. Her family eagerly sets her up on a series of blind dates. Things get even more complicated for Pia when her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) shows up.

Five Blind Dates, an Australian rom-com released in 2024, sees Lia (Shuang Hu), a Sydney-based unsuccessful artisanal tea shop owner, return to her hometown of Townsville to attend her younger sister's wedding. At her sister's engagement party, a fortune teller tells Lia that she will find true love in the next five dates.

Both movies have the same central premise as they revolve around a prophecy that the protagonists are going to find true love within the next five dates. Even their names, Pia and Lia, are strikingly similar. Adding to the parallels, both Lia’s childhood best friend (Yoson An) and Pia’s ex-boyfriend share the same name: Richard.

Further, the families of both the characters are actively involved in setting up the dates. Both Pia and Lia embark on a journey of self-discovery and love through a series of dates, which change their perception of relationships.

However, there are key differences between the two stories. While Lia is a businesswoman, Pia is a photographer. Five Blind Dates is set in an Asian-Australian community, whereas Picture This takes place in an Asian-British setting. Additionally, Lia’s story focuses on her interactions with her childhood best friend, while Pia’s revolves around reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend.

Working on Picture This means a lot to Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley is most widely known for playing the role of Kate Sharma opposite Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. She also appeared as the recurring character Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. Picture This has allowed Ashley to work with a different genre.

In an interview published by Variety on June 15, 2024, Ashley was asked about this rom-com and her psychological thriller This Tempting Madness. She said:

"These are two genres I haven’t really done before. As for rom-coms, I really think they are making a comeback. ‘Anyone But You,’ ‘The Idea of You.’ The world is becoming more hopeful about the idea of love and romance."

She continued:

"Growing up, I have never really seen women that looked like me in these kinds of movies. This one meant a lot to me – also because I am a part of the producing team."

Ashley serves as an executive producer of the movie. She will also be starring in the upcoming action sports drama film, F1.

