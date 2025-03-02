Picture This: Full cast and character list explored

Picture This is an upcoming British romantic comedy directed by Prarthana Mohan. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. The movie follows Pia, a photographer who finds herself on a series of blind dates after her family takes a spiritual prediction into their own hands. As she navigates unexpected encounters, the film brings together a cast of familiar faces from television and film.

Picture This stars Simone Ashley as Pia in the main role, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Luke Fetherston, Anoushka Chadha, Sindhu Vee, and Phil Dunster in supporting roles.

Combining romance with humor, Picture This seeks to provide a new perspective on contemporary relationships.

The screenplay is crafted by Nikita Lalwani and produced by Ben Pugh alongside Erica Steinberg. The creative team and supporting cast combine their experience from numerous well-received projects.

Picture This: Cast overview

Simone Ashley as Pia

Simone Ashley attends the Bridgerton season part two special screening (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Pia is a skilled photographer trying to manage family demands alongside her own ambitions. She begins a sequence of blind dates after her family takes control of a prediction concerning her romantic future.

Simone Ashley, portraying Pia, became well-known for her character Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. She has also featured in Sex Education as Olivia.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Charlie

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the London photocall for The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Charlie is Pia’s former boyfriend, whose unexpected return disrupts her love life. His existence complicates Pia’s path of self-exploration and the decisions she needs to consider regarding her future. Hero Fiennes Tiffin is most recognized for portraying Hardin Scott in the After movie series.

He has also featured in The Woman King and played young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Luke Fetherston as Jay

Luke Fetherston and Kadiff Kirwan attend the Apple TV+ BAFTA Brunch (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)

Jay is among Pia’s possible suitors, bringing charm and charisma to her dating adventure. His relaxed demeanor and sense of humor are significant aspects of her journey.

Luke Fetherston is recognized for his performances in Still Up and The Wheel of Time.

Anoushka Chadha as Sonal

As Pia’s closest confidante and best friend, Sonal provides support and humor during her romantic escapades. She assists Pia in managing the intricacies of romance and personal identity.

Anoushka Chadha has been featured in Doctors and Casualty, as well as short films including Love Type D and The Moments In Between.

Sindhu Vee as Laxmi

Audi at the Olivier Awards 2023 - Source: Getty

Laxmi is an energetic and outspoken family member who actively participates in organizing Pia’s blind dates. Her good-hearted interference produces funny and occasionally chaotic scenarios.

Stand-up comic and actress Sindhu Vee is recognized for her performances in Matilda: The Musical and The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.

Phil Dunster as Milo Bonner

Phil Dunster attends the photocall for Surface season 2 (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Milo Bonner is yet another of Pia’s admirers, introducing an unpredictable vibe that maintains the audience’s curiosity regarding Pia’s final decision.

His role brings an unexpected twist to the movie. Phil Dunster, known for his role as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso, assumes this character, infusing the film with his distinctive screen charisma.

Additional cast members include:

Mark Wildie

Nikesh Patel

Adil Ray

Kulvinder Ghir

Asim Chaudhry

Freya Ceesay

Renèe Hart

Behind the scenes and Production insights

Picture This is directed by Prarthana Mohan, with a screenplay crafted by Nikita Lalwani. The production crew features Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, alongside executive producers Simone Ashley, Darragh Matthews, Christelle Conan, Kari Hatfield, Joshua Horsfield, and Peter Touche.

Featuring a varied group of skilled experts, the film combines narrative aspects that emphasize love and personal growth.

Picture This takes place in London, showcasing actual sites that mirror Pia's personal and romantic journeys.

The production crew aimed to depict the city's energy to enrich the narrative. Obstacles involved finding the right mix of humor and emotional depth while maintaining a realistic narrative.

Picture This delves into themes of love, destiny, and self-exploration, featuring a blend of comedy and emotional narrative. Employing a character-focused method, the film seeks to connect with viewers in search of a contemporary romantic comedy.

Conversations on social media about the film indicate excitement for the performances, especially those of Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

With the release date nearing, Picture This is anticipated to deliver an entertaining visual experience, combining romance with a playful perspective on relationships.

Picture This will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from March 6, 2025.

