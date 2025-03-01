Picture This (2025): Release date, cast, trailer, and everything to know about the movie starring Simone Ashley

Picture This is an upcoming romantic comedy film directed by Prarthana Mohan from a screenplay by Nikita Lalwani. It brings together Bridgerton Season 2 famed Simone Ashley and the After franchise heartthrob Hero Fiennes Tiffin together.

Ad

The film, which will be released on Amazon Prime on March 6, 2025, follows Simone Ashley's Pia, a talented photographer trying to create a life on her own terms. However, when her past love, Charlie, unexpectedly resurfaces, things take a turn, and she must navigate her feelings to find out what she actually wants.

The film is produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg and executive produced by Ashley, Darragh Matthews, Christelle Conan, Kari Hatfield, Joshua Horsfield, and Peter Touche. It stars Anoushka Chadha, Luke Fetherston, Sindhu Vee, and Phil Dunster in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

When will Picture This be released?

Ad

As mentioned above, the romantic comedy will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. A trailer for the same was released on February 11, 2025. From the trailer, it can be seen that the film has a humorous tone while also having some emotional and uplifting moments.

A subscription to the streaming service, which is free with an Amazon Prime membership that costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year, is required to watch the film. The same package is available to students for $7.49 per month and $69 per year. The monthly cost of an independent Prime Video membership is $8.99.

Ad

What is Picture This about?

Ad

The film is based on the 2024 Australian comedy Five Blind Dates, directed by Shawn Seet. Picture This follows the same template as its parent films, in which an ambitious girl's romantic future is decided through five blind dates and the events surrounding them. Each blind date helps Pia understand herself and her desires better, to ultimately decide whether to move on or give Charlie another chance.

However, director Prarthana Mohan has added her own flavor to the story and style, as we can see in the trailer that Pia's sister's wedding provides a space to assimilate a musical number laced with vibrant colors and exotic apparel.

Ad

The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay. As her sister Sonal prepares for marriage and her mother Laxmi urges her to partner up, a spiritual guru predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among her next five dates. With her family intervening, Pia embarks on a hilarious yet heartfelt quest for love."

Ad

Who is in the cast of Picture This?

Ad

Below is the list of actors and the roles they are playing in the film:

Simone Ashley as Pia

Anoushka Chadha as Sonal

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Charlie

Luke Fetherston as Jay

Sindhu Vee as Laxmi

Phil Dunster as Milo Bonner

Nikesh Patel as Akshay

Adil Ray as Mukul

Kulvinder Ghir as Pandit Rbs Fugga

Asim Chaudhry as Sid

Eben Figueiredo as Sam

Sophia La Porta as Lily

Cordelia Bugeja as Jane

Richard Glover as Jim

Ashwin Sakthivel as Shiv Saini

Advait Kottary as a Bank Manager

Natalie Perera as Pushy Mom

Ed MacArthur as Mamil

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Picture This and other such upcoming movies and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback