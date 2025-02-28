7 Jodie Comer movies and shows to watch

The movie Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols, stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Norman Reedus. In the film, Jodie Comer plays Kathy, a strong-willed woman caught up in the world of 1960s biker gangs. The story is about the journey of a motorcycle club, capturing its vibe and the personal relationships among its members. Jodie Comer’s performance is full of depth as she navigates a world ruled by men.

Fans who loved her in this can check out these seven other films and shows where she delivers equally captivating performances.

Free Guy, Help, and other performances by Jodie Comer for those who liked her in Bikeriders

1) Free Guy (2021)

Free Guy (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This fun, action-packed movie is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Jodie Comer, Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, and Joe Keery. The movie is about a bank teller (played by Ryan Reynolds) who discovers he's a non-player character in a video game.

Jodie Comer plays Millie, a brilliant game developer who helps him navigate his new reality. Her role is full of charm, and action, showing off her ability to command the screen.

Fans who liked her in The Bikeriders will enjoy watching this movie for the mix of toughness and vulnerability portrayed by Comer.

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Last Duel (2021)

The Last Duel (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

This is a historical movie based on a true story, directed by Ridley Scott, and stars Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck. The film casts Jodie Comer as a noblewoman who accuses a knight of a crime. It is told from multiple perspectives, showing her powerful performance.

Fans who liked her in The Bikeriders will enjoy her performance in this one as she plays a strong woman who stands her ground in a male-dominated world.

The movie can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Help (2021)

Help (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This emotional movie stars Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham and is directed by Marc Munden. The show takes place in a care home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jodie Comer plays Sarah, a young worker who forms a deep bond with a resident suffering from dementia.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Killing Eve (2018 - 2022)

Killing Eve (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Killing Eve is a British spy thriller television series starring, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw. It is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. Jodie Comer shines as Villanelle, a charismatic and deadly assassin. The show is packed with suspense and incredible chemistry between its leads. Comer’s portrayal of Villanelle is mesmerizing.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) My Mad Fat Diary (2013 - 2015)

My Mad Fat Diary (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

My Mad Fat Diary is a heartfelt drama directed by Tim Kirkby and Ben Caron. The movie follows Rae, a teenager dealing with mental health struggles. Jodie Comer plays the role of Chloe, who is Rae’s best friend. While Chloe appears confident in the movie, her character is layered with insecurities and emotional turmoil.

My Mad Fat Diary is worth a watch for its honest portrayal of friendship, teenage struggles, and emotional depth.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) England Is Mine (2017)

England is Mine (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

England Is Mine is a biographical drama directed by Mark Gill about the early life of Steven Morrissey before he became the lead singer of The Smiths. Jodie Comer plays Linder Sterling, a close friend and artistic influence on Morrissey. Her performance adds warmth and charm to the film, giving viewers a glimpse into the relationships that shaped the iconic musician.

England Is Mine offers a similarly introspective and compelling experience as The Bikeriders.

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.

7) The White Princess (2017)

a still from the series (image via Amazon Prime Video)

A historical drama directed by Jamie Payne and Alex Kalymnios, is a story of Elizabeth of York, played by Jodie Comer, who is forced into marriage with Henry VII to bring peace between warring factions. It revolves around themes of power, betrayal, and survival as Elizabeth navigates court politics and asserts her influence in a male-dominated world.

The White Princess offers another gripping story of a woman fighting for control in turbulent times much like The Bikeriders.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Jodie Comer is an actress who brings depth and intensity to every role she plays. These films will be loved by audiences who loved her in The Bikeriders.

