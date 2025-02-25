Prime Video's Holland: Release date, trailer, cast, and more 

The thriller Holland is set to debut on Prime Video, with its first screening at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 9, followed by its streaming release on March 27. Mimi Cave directs, and Andrew Sodroski wrote the script. The story follows Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman), a teacher and homemaker who has everything in order until she stumbles upon something that turns her life upside down.

Her husband, played by Matthew Macfadyen, seems to be the perfect partner. Their son, played by Jude Hill, completes the picture. But when Nancy’s colleague, played by Gael García Bernal, starts noticing strange things alongside her, the cracks in her world start to show.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, also stars Rachel Sennott and Lennon Parham. It was filmed in Michigan and Tennessee, and its script first gained attention on the 2013 Black List, which highlights the best-unproduced screenplays.

When and where to watch Holland

Holland is set to debut at the 2025 SXSW Festival on March 9, 2025. After that, it will be available for streaming worldwide on Prime Video starting March 27, 2025.

In the United States, Amazon Studios will handle the theatrical release, while Prime Video subscribers can stream it at no extra cost. Viewers in different countries may have Prime Video and Amazon Prime varied prices:

United States: $14.99/month (Amazon Prime) or $8.99/month (Prime Video only)

United Kingdom: £8.99/month (Amazon Prime) or £5.99/month (Prime Video only)

Canada: CA$9.99/month (Amazon Prime) or CA$7.99/month (Prime Video only)

India: ₹299/month or ₹1,499/year (Amazon Prime, includes Prime Video)

Is there a trailer available for Holland?

Yes, the trailer for Holland dropped on February 25, 2025, on Prime Video’s official YouTube channel, giving viewers a first look at the film’s tense storyline. It opens with Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman) describing her life in Holland, Michigan, calling it the "best place on Earth."

The town, with its Tulip Time Festival and close-knit community, looks picture-perfect. However, as the trailer moves forward, it becomes clear that things aren’t as perfect as they seem.

Nancy, a teacher and homemaker, exchanges greetings with her neighbors, but an undercurrent of unease begins to surface. A discussion about dancing and religious beliefs suggests deeper social expectations and hidden rules in the town.

The tone shifts when Fred Vandergroot (Matthew Macfadyen) informs Nancy that he must leave for Greenville for a night, reassuring her that she is safe. His words, rather than comforting, hint at an underlying tension.

Nancy, who enjoys storytelling and mysteries, starts piecing together strange events. She believes that if certain truths emerge, their lives will be ruined. A seemingly minor change in a recipe might symbolize her growing realization that everything around her is built on deception.

The trailer for the movie hints at a suspenseful narrative, blending mystery and psychological tension.

Cast of Holland explored

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios thriller's main cast features Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker in Holland, Michigan, whose seemingly perfect life unravels as she uncovers hidden secrets. Matthew Macfadyen plays her husband, Fred Vandergroot.

Here is the list entire cast of the movie:

Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot

Gael García Bernal as Dave Delgado

Matthew Macfadyen as Fred Vandergroot

Jude Hill as Harry Vandergroot

Jeff Pope as Squiggs Graumann

Isaac Krasner as Shawn Graumann

Lennon Parham as Lennon

Rachel Sennott as Candy Deboer

Chris Witaske as Holland Cop

River Brooks as Scott

Jens Frederiksen as Dutch Teacher

Bill Russell as Dutch Teacher

Andrew Sodroski as Dutch Teacher

Jacob Moran as Matt - Gwen's Son

More about Holland

The official synopsis for the movie according to IMDb reads:

"Nancy's (Nicole Kidman) picture-perfect life in quaint Holland, Michigan crumbles, when she and a friend uncover a twisted secret in their midst."

The screenplay for Holland was originally featured on the 2013 Black List, an annual survey highlighting the most popular unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. The list has been instrumental in bringing several acclaimed films to the industry, offering emerging screenwriters the opportunity to gain recognition.

Written by Andrew Sodroski, the script for the movie gained traction when it was announced in June 2022 that Mimi Cave would direct the film. Collider reported on July 9, 2023, that Nicole Kidman would both star in and produce the suburban mystery thriller.

According to a People report from February 18, 2025, Mimi Cave, director of Fresh (2022), shared that the movie includes a unique touch of offbeat humor that she hopes audiences will enjoy. She also mentioned drawing inspiration from Nicole Kidman’s performance in To Die For (1995) while shaping the film.

