7 best Jonathan Bailey movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Wicked

Jonathan Bailey is gaining popularity for his role as Fiyero in Wicked, Jon M. Chu's film, which has received great reviews.

The story follows a green-skinned girl who forms an unlikely friendship with Galinda at Shiz University, leading to their transformations into the Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda the Good. Bailey’s character, Fiyero, is a charming, humorous, and acrobatic prince from Winkie country who only cares about having fun.

Viewers are enjoying Jonathan's portrayal of Fiyero and want to see more of him. Fans of Jonathan Bailey should watch these films on the list below to watch more of his charming and dynamic acting abilities.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order and reflects author's opinion.

Fellow Travellers, Crashing and five more shows and movies to watch if you liked Jonathan Bailey in Wicked

1) Heartstopper

Jonathan Bailey in a still from the show Heartstopper (Image via Netflix)

Heartstopper on Netflix is a romantic gay drama that follows the story of Charlie Spring, a shy and openly gay high school student who forms an unexpected bond with Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player.

Jonathan Bailey plays Jack Maddox, a famous scholar and author, in Heartstopper. Unlike his humorous role as Fiyero in Wicked, Jack is more serious, though both roles share his charming personality. In the show, Jack becomes Charlie Spring’s celebrity crush. Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and William Gao also have key roles.

Where to watch: Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Crashing

Jonathan Bailey in a still from the show Crashing (Image via Big Talk Productions)

Phoebe Waller Bridges' Crashing is a comedy series about a group of people living together to safeguard a disused hospital. Jonathan Bailey plays the role of Sam in the show, who is confident and flirty. He often masks his deeper emotions with humor. The fun, humorous and always living on the edge character of Jonathan is very similar in both Crashing and Wicked.

The show also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Julie Dray, and Damien Molony. Phoebe even got nominated for BAFTA TV Awards in the category of Breakthrough Talent as a writer for this show.

Where to watch: Crashing is available to stream on Netflix.

3) Hooten and the Lady

Jonathan Bailey in a still from the show Hooten and the Lady (Image via Red Planet Pictures)

In Hooten & the Lady, American adventurer Hooten and British Museum curator Lady Alex explore myths and legends, facing danger and thrills. Michael Lands and Ophelia Lovibond play the leads, while Jonathan Bailey portrays Edward, Lady Alex's uptight fiancé who dismisses her adventurous side. This role showcases Jonathan's range as an actor, contrasting with his other characters.

Where to watch: Hooten and the Lady is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Broadchurch

Jonathan Bailey in a still from the show Broadchurch (Image via Kudos Film and Television)

Broadchurch follows the murder of a young boy in a small coastal town. A town where everyone knows everyone in some way or the other. The strange death gets the media attention and the police start digging deep. However, in the process, their doubts and interrogations are causing barriers within the community.

Created by Chris Chibnall and James Strong, the show features actors such as David Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Andrew Buchan. It won 3 BAFTA TV Awards, including Best Drama Series. Jonathan Bailey plays a young, witty journalist in a murder mystery, showcasing his versatility in a serious role, different from his usual fun characters.

Where to watch: Broadchurch is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

5) W1A

Jonathan Bailey in a still from the show W1A (Image via BBC Studios)

W1A is a hilarious show about Ian Fletcher, the newly appointed Head of Values at BBC, navigating corporate life. Jonathan Bailey plays Jack Patterson, the Head of Digital at BBC, combining seriousness, charm, and humor in a unique role. Jack represents the type of people in corporations who use trendy terms but struggle to execute creative ideas.

Written by John Morton, the show won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Monica Dolan, Jessica Hynes, and more.

Where to watch: W1A is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in a still from the show Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

Bridgerton follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they navigate love, scandal, and high-society issues in the Regency era. Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling, whose views on love are challenged by a strong-willed woman. The charming nature of Jonathan is very similar in both Bridgerton and Wicked.

Created by Chris Van Dusen and based on Julia Quinn's novel, the show has gained a large fan following, with actors like Luke Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, and Florence Hunt. The cast was nominated twice for Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2021 and 2025.

Where to watch: Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix

7) Fellow Travellers

Jonathan Bailey in a still from the show Fellow Travellers (Image via Factory Underground/Showtime)

Fellow Travelers is a political thriller and love story about two men, Hawkins and Tim, who meet in Washington during the McCarthy era. A charismatic Hawkins falls in love with idealistic Tim but McCarthy declares "subversives and sexual deviants," initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. They keep seeing each other often in four decades but they never really meet.

Created by Ron Nyswaner, the show has 8 episodes. Jonathan Bailey plays Tim, while Matt Bomer plays Hawkins. Jonathan's charm and wit shine in this role, similar to his performance in Wicked. Both lead actors received Primetime Emmy nominations for their performances.

Where to watch: Fellow Travellers is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

Viewers can go through this list of shows and movies featuring Jonathan Bailey and choose a show or a movie based on their liking.

