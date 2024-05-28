Why did David Tennant leave Doctor Who? Character’s exit explored

David Tennant's Tenth Doctor is undeniably one of the most celebrated reincarnations of Doctor Who in the show's history. His portrayal of the energetic, youthful, comical, and friendly Doctor was so popular that the character was brought back again in the series as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Tennant's reprisal of the role surprised audiences, who could not believe that a Doctor could be reincarnated into a form they previously inhabited. It also surprised fans, who were aware of Tennant's views concerning his association with Doctor Who.

In a conversation with Hub Pages in September 2021, the actor discussed his plans and said it was finally time for him to put his foot down and let others take the lead in the science fiction series. He said that he wanted to quit because he did not want to overstay his welcome period. He did not want to tire the audience with too much of his character and wanted to depart the show when they were still invested in his character.

Why did David Tennant return to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor?

After leaving the show in 2010, with no promise of return, David Tennant returned to the Doctor Who universe in 2023. He appeared in three episodes of the show for the 60th anniversary celebrations of the series, where he played the role of the Fourteenth Doctor. The episodes were titled "The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle.”

When quipped about his return to the hit show, Tennant told The Independent:

"The real answer is that I still love it. You do spend your years away from Doctor Who, always watching it. Always thinking of ideas. Thinking about how I would expand it, thinking of stories... It never goes away."

“I have been inventing stories in my head ever since I was about six. So when I left the show, that doesn’t stop," he added.

David Tennant's appearance in Good Omens

Between his appearances as the Tenth and the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant made several other memorable onscreen appearances. He was featured in shows such as Spies of Warsaw, Broadchurch, The Escape Artist, and Staged. However, his most significant stint on screen was in the BBC Two television series Good Omens, which is currently awaiting the release of its third season.

In the show, Tennant portrays the role of the demon Crowley, a former angel. Besides being a reputed mischief maker, Crowley's character is known to perform small acts of service without the knowledge of those around him. He is a good friend to Aziraphale, who has been his companion for decades, and it was only last season that it was revealed that Crowley had romantic feelings towards him.

Who is the Fifteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who series?

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who series. The baton was passed onto him by the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant. With Gatwa, the long-running series gets its first black actor at the helm. His character is accompanied by Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

As of writing this article, the show has already released four episodes for the season, with the next episodes scheduled to be released on June 1, 2024.

Doctor Who season 14 is currently streaming on BBC One and Disney Plus.