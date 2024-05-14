Doctor Who season 14 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Doctor Who season 14 premiered on May 11, 2024, with the first two episodes. The eight-episode series will release one episode weekly till June 22, 2024.

The British science fiction series reached its 14th run on television after its revival in 2005. The plot brings the Fifteenth Doctor, the newest Time Lord, played by Ncuti Gatwa, supported by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who season 14 from the revival, is also the fortieth season in the overall franchise. Russell T Davies joins the crew as the head writer with assistance from Steven Moffat, Kate Herron and Briony Redman.

Davies initially worked on the series between 2005 and 2010, and returned in 2023. The series is dropping its episodes on Disney+ and BBC One on scheduled dates.

Doctor Who season 14: Dates and titles for all episodes

The eight episodes will drop weekly till the finale (Image via YouTube@Doctor Who)

Doctor Who season 14 is slated to have eight episodes in total. Two of the episodes arrived at the season premiere on May 11, 2024. The remaining episodes will be released one episode per week till the season finale.

The list of episodes, their titles and dates of arrival are mentioned below.

Episode number Episode title Date of release 1 Space Babies May 11, 2024 2 The Devil's Chord May 11, 2024 3 Boom May 18, 2024 4 73 Yards May 25, 2024 5 Dot and Bubble June 1, 2024 6 Rogue June 8, 2024 7 The Legend of Ruby Sunday June 15, 2024 8 Empire of Death June 22, 2024

The episodes will be directed by multiple directors in the production team including Julie Ann Robinson, Ben Chessell, Dylan Holmes Williams and Jamie Donoughue.

Doctor Who season 14: The cast and characters they play

A well-known cast is part of the series (Image via YouTube@Doctor Who)

As mentioned before, the titular lead, the Fifteenth Doctor, is portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa.

He will have Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Many well-known actors are part of the cast in recurring and guest roles. The list of notable actors and characters is mentioned here:

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday

Angela Winter plays Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Stewart

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie Bush

Yasmin Finnie plays Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard plays Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Verma plays The Duchess

Lenny Rush plays Morris

Chris Mason plays John Lennon

George Caple plays Paul McCartney

Jinkx Monsoon plays Maestro

Doctor Who season 14: What's the expected plot?

A scene from episode 1 of the series (Image via YouTube@Doctor Who)

The first two episodes of Doctor Who season 14 have already arrived with their own stories.

The first episode, titled Space Babies, presented a spaceship run by talking babies who explained their position and how the last of the original crew members, Jocelyn, stayed back to care for the babies.

The Doctor and Ruby also discovered Bogeyman, a monster grown from baby mucus. The 15th Doctor and Ruby provided safe passage to the babies, Jocelyn and Bogeyman to their new abode. Then the Doctor proceeded to scan Ruby's DNA.

The next episode, The Devil's Chord, finds the Doctor and Ruby in 1963 at the Beatles recording studio. They discovered that Maestro, a music-eating devil, had been consuming music leaving the world music-less. Escaping the Maestro, when the duo returned to present-day TARDIS, Maestro followed them and took control of TARDIS.

The Doctor and Ruby were forced to flee back to the 1963's studio where John Lennon and Paul McCartney helped them trap the Maestro. With the return of music, the lead duo were free to go back to their home.

The trailer of Doctor Who season 14 teased a travel of the lead duo through space and time, scientific mysteries, historical celebrities and lots of chases. Ruby Sunday's origins will be discovered as would the mystery about Mrs Flood.

Continue watching Doctor Who season 14 on Disney+ and BBC One as episode 3 drops on May 18, 2024, followed by weekly episodes.

