Top 10 movies on Disney+ for adults

Like other major streaming platforms, Disney+ has earned a reputation for having a collection that has something for everyone. Seeing as how Disney+ is owned by Disney Entertainment, it is not surprising that it is also a treasure trove of all things Disney. From classics to modern titles, Disney+ is home to countless movies and TV shows that cater to young children and teenagers.

This doesn't mean that subscribers looking for mature content will face disappointment. Among its vast collection, Disney+ has amassed many titles with complex storytelling that would appeal to adults. Variety in genres and filmmaking styles ensure that subscribers with different tastes and preferences are able to find options that might be worthy of a watch.

All of Us Strangers on Disney+ is a pleasant slice-of-life movie that adults will enjoy (Image via Facebook/ All of Us Strangers)

This article explores some movies available on Disney+ that adults would particularly enjoy for their thoughtful messages and visual storytelling.

1) The Straight Story (1999)

This movie by David Lynch is based on a true story (Image via Disney+/Walt Disney Pictures)

In 1994, an American man named Alvin Straight traveled 240 miles on a riding lawn mower to visit his sick brother. It is this remarkable story that is visualized in this biopic starring Richard Farnsworth as the lead. Viewers will be able to connect to the realistic dialogue in the movie, which leaves a powerful message about family, kindness, and forgiveness.

2) The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

This biopic marked Bill Paxton's last film as a director (Image via Disney)

Underdog stories are always uplifting, more so if they are based on real events. Shia LaBeouf plays Francis Ouimet. Coming from a humble immigrant background, Ouimet wasn't considered one of the top contenders at the U.S. Open.

His victory changed the course of amateur golf, which was once considered a sport only for the rich and wealthy. Viewers with a keen interest in golf will enjoy watching this inspiring sports biopic on Disney+.

3) Betty and Coretta (2013)

Directed by Yves Simoneau, this movie focuses on Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz (Image via Lifetime)

The assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X shocked the world but it doesn't compare to the pain and heartbreak it caused their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz respectively. This movie stars Mary J. Blige and Angela Bassett in the lead.

Adults could take comfort in the way the fierce lead characters find ways to process the grief with each other's help, and channel the pain for the good of their family and the society as a whole.

4) The Night House (2020)

This movie on Disney+ is perfect for cinephiles who enjoy stories with supernatural elements (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

In this David Bruckner movie, Rebecca Hall plays Beth. After her husband's suicide, she drinks copiously to escape her reality. When she starts to experience supernatural events, her investigations reveal that the house built by her deceased husband hides some chilling secrets.

Hall does a great job of reflecting the inner turmoil of the new widow. Her inspired performance is complemented by brilliantly executed jump scares and unpredictable twists.

5) The Rescue (2021)

Documentary fans should seek out this touching movie on Disney+ (Image via Greenwich Entertainment)

It is based on the Tham Luang cave rescue, which made headlines back in 2018. Viewers can learn more about the rescue efforts to save a football team of 12 young players who got stuck in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system along with their coach.

Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin deserve credit for crafting a narrative that manages to maintain a sense of urgency and tension despite the established conclusion.

6) If These Walls Could Sing (2022)

This Disney+ documentary will make adult viewers nostalgic (Image via Disney)

Abbey Road Studios in London needs no introduction. Since 1931, the recording studio has witnessed music evolve, one track at a time. If These Walls Could Sing on Disney+ allows fans to see a different side of their favorite music legends, and how iconic songs were born.

The eye-opening interviews and the nostalgic charm will delight music lovers who have grown up listening to records from Abbey Road Studios.

7) Fire of Love (2022)

Directed by Sara Dosa, this film brings new meaning to fiery romance (Image via National Geographic)

This documentary combines volcanology and romance. French volcanologists, Katia and Maurice Krafft, not only loved each other but also loved volcanoes just as much. Their extensive collection of volcano-related films, photos, and recordings is proof of that. Part romance, part nature documentary, Fire of Love is a joy to watch.

8) The Menu (2022)

Viewers who enjoy psychological thrillers will enjoy this movie (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

In this Mark Mylod movie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a private island. Like other guests, they look forward to the menu by celebrity chef Julian Slowik, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes. But something feels off when he starts saying disturbing things which makes them uncomfortable.

The originality of the screenplay coupled with excellent performances makes this a must-watch.

9) Poor Things (2023)

Yorgos Lanthimos' film is based on a book by Alasdair Gray (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This movie, available for streaming on Disney+, is as creative as it is bizarre. When a surgeon brings a pregnant woman back from the dead and replaces her brain with that of her fetus, he creates Bella, played by Emma Stone. Her youthful curiosity about the world prompts her to run away and experience it first-hand.

Poor Things fuses absurd moments with thoughtful dialogue, and uses striking backdrops and charming attire to capture the viewer's attention. The movie received multiple Academy Award nominations, winning in four categories.

10) All of Us Strangers (2023)

Available on Disney+, this movie is based on a novel by Taichi Yamada (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal play the leads in this Andrew Haigh movie. Adam (Scott) is a lonely screenwriter who lost his parents when he was twelve. Meeting his mysterious neighbor, Harry (Mescal), reawakens his connection to his childhood home where his parents seem to be alive and well.

Beautifully-told but bittersweet, it carries meaningful messages about love and loss.

These movies with adult themes on Disney+ are perfect for mature audiences looking for compelling stories that speak to them.

