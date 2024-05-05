A Deadly Threat to My Family released on the Lifetime Channel on May 4, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time. The film begins when Ryan's sister, Serena, escapes from a dangerous cult, and seeks refuge at his home, to build a new life of her own. However, Ryan's wife Marielle, is suspicious of Serena's behavior. She believes that she is not truly reformed and still has connections to the cult.

Serena soon starts to grow closer with their daughter Aria, and when a cult member shows up at Marielle's doorstep, she fears that her daughter is probably their next target.

Who stars in A Deadly Threat to My Family: Main cast list explored

1) Jessica Morris as Marielle Harris

Jessica Morris plays the role of Ryan's wife, Marielle, who has to save her daughter Aria, from the cult. The actress has also starred in another one of Lifetime's productions, The Wrong Roommate.

She has appeared in several films and television shows as well and is known for her role as Jennifer Rappaport in the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live. In 2008, Morris made an appearance as Linda in the comedy film Role Models.

She was also cast in the 2010 fantasy film Fading Of The Cries. Morris played the lead role in another horror film Haunting of the Innocent back in 2014, and starred as Diane Hamilton in the soap opera web series Beacon Hill, in the same year.

2) Gina Vitori as Serena Harris

Gina Vitori plays Serena in the title (Image via Instagram/@ginavitori)

Gina Vitori plays the role of Ryan's sister, Serena Harris. Gina is known for her roles in Love at First Like (2023), Magnum P.I. (2023), Christmas with the Foxes (2023), Ahsoka (2023), and more.

She has taken on roles in thriller films including Surrounded (2018) and You Can't Escape Me (2023) and the hit TV series 9-1-1.

3) Isabella Mercurio as Aria Harris

Isabella Mercurio stars as Aria Harris (Image via Instagram/@bella_mercurio)

Isabella plays the role of Ryan and Marielle's teenage daughter, Aria in A Deadly Threat to My Family.

She is an American actress who has worked in theatre and films. She grew up in the Bay Area, California, and was part of over 30 shows at Oakland Costa Civic Theatre. She has also performed with West Edge Opera, previously known as Berkeley Opera.

She is known for her roles in titles including Allison's Party (2022) and Paper Thin (2022).

4) Mark Ricketson as Ryan Harris

Mark Ricketson plays the role of Ryan in A Deadly Threat to My Family. He is Serena's brother, Marielle's husband, and the father of Aria.

Ricketson is an American actor and producer. He is known for his work in Neil Patrick and Harris. The Chronicles of Conjoined Triplets (2016), the alien film Battle for Pandora (2022), and the TV series Kick (2016).

Apart from Jessica Morris, Gina Vitori, Isabella Mercurio, and Mark Ricketson, A Deadly Threat to My Family also stars other talented actors, including:

Lelia Symington as Laurel

Rib Hillis as Aleph

Tyler Price as Olivia

Sofia López as Nina

Mignon Farmani as Jada

Lisa Cole as Office Secretary

A Deadly Threat to My Family aired on the Lifetime channel on May 4, 2024. Viewers can stream the movie via Philo and DirecTV Stream.