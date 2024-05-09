"It was romantic" — Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about eloping with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her roles in The Queens Gambit and Peaky Blinders, recently shared details about her secret elopement with her husband, musician Malcolm McRae.

The couple had been dating since spring-summer 2021 and had a wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy two years later. Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a custom beige gown by Dior embellished with embroidery that the actress said depicts their love story.

However, it wasn’t the couple’s first wedding, as confirmed by Taylor-joy herself in a recent cover story for Variety and her Instagram post. The actress admitted that she and her now husband had a secret wedding in New Orleans in 2022.

Explaining about her elopement to Variety, she said:

“It was for us. It was romantic.”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae’s relationship timeline

While Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae, who is part of the two-member band More, have been photographed on red carpets and seen together occasionally, much of their relationship is not public knowledge.

Here’s an insight into the couple’s relationship timeline:

May 2019

While, there have been rumors about Taylor-Joy and McRae earlier in 2019, with the actress alluding to her then-unnamed “boyfriend” in interviews, there was no confirmation of their romantic relationship.

However, in May, The Queen’s Gambit star and her musician “boyfriend” were spotted getting cozy, holding hands, and sharing several kisses in New York City.

July 2021

Malcolm McRae shared a photo of the Peaky Blinders actress on his Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

“I’m besotted.”

October 2021

The musician shared a pair of snaps of himself and Taylor-Joy holding hands and smiling for the camera on his Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

“Oof supremely happy.”

March 2022

They went official on the red carpet, and not just in one but two parties in 24 hours. The couple went together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party as well as the Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty.

Anya Taylor-Joy has also opened up about her relationship with McRae for British Vogue’s April 2022 issue. Talking about her boyfriend, the actress said:

“I finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

April 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae (Image via @malcolmmcrae, @kanyaiwana/ Instagram)

Malcolm McRae again joined the actress on the red carpet as she promoted her film The Northman. The couple was also photographed sharing a kiss for the cameras.

January 2023

The couple walked another red carpet, this time for the 2023 Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The actress wore a Dior yellow two-piece gown for the event while Malcolm opted for a black suit and a maroon scarf.

October 2023

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple was seen in Venice along with some friends, including Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult, and Julia Garner. Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a beige, embroidered gown. It was later reported that the two had their wedding at the time.

April 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy shared a series of never-before-seen snaps and footage of her earlier wedding to Malcolm McRae on her Instagram, dated April 3. In the photos, she was seen wearing the same beige gown she was photographed wearing in October 2023. In the caption, the actress wrote:

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy (second) first anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.”

The actress revealed the same in her exclusive with Variety the following month. She shared details about their elopement, saying that they took their two best friends along, and adding that their parents weren’t with them when they decided to tie the knot the first time. The Furiosa star said:

“Malcolm FaceTimed his family from the church. We were like, ‘Hiii!’”

Anya Taylor-Joy also confirmed to Variety that they got engaged while she was shooting the 2021 film The Menu.

