The Fall Guy Review: The Action-Comedy Extravaganza Delivers

The Fall Guy directed by David Leitch is a hilarious action-comedy starring the unconventionally charming pair of Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. The film follows a stuntman who is desperately trying to find the missing lead star of a film that's being directed by his ex-girlfriend.

Ryan Gosling puts his goofy shoes back on as a stuntman Colt Seavers, after his stellar performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Emily Blunt plays his ex-girlfriend whom he had abandoned after getting severely injured during a stunt gone wrong. They share an electrifying and adorable chemistry that lights up every frame and elevates the quality of the film.

The Fall Guy is written by Drew Pearce and stars a talented ensemble of Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke.

The Fall Guy has Ryan Gosling at his goofiest

Ryan Gosling and Teresa Palmer (Image via universal pictures)

Stunt Men are the unsung heroes of the action genre. They literally put their life in line to help create jaw-dropping sequences and make the hero look badass. David Leitch creates an action comedy around the premise of what would happen if a stunt guy had to fill in and play the role of the hero.

And who better than Ryan Gosling to play the role of a guy entangled in unusual circumstances while pretending that everything is fine but also having sporadic meltdowns?

Gosling elevates every scene of The Fall Guy, seamlessly moving from action to comedy to romance. He beats up a bad guy in a moving truck in a busy Sydney street with the help of his dog and cries to Taylor Swift's songs in a parking lot.

The man delivers one of his best comedic performances, as good as Ken in Barbie, and second only to The Nice Guys.

The Fall Guy packs an explosive chemistry between Gosling and Blunt

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (Image via universal pictures)

Whoever decided to cast Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno opposite Ryan Gosling, deserves a raise. Jody is a camerawoman turned film director, working on her first project while dealing with her conflicting feelings for Colt.

Emily Blunt looks absolutely stunning in The Fall Guy. The action takes a backseat when Ryan and Emily are together, and viewers can't complain, as their conversations are as entertaining as a dual between Gosling and katana-wielding Teresa Palmer.

In one scene expertly synchronized scene, the frame turns into a split screen when the two discuss using the split screen for a scene in their film. This self-awareness of The Fall Guy somehow works in its favor.

Final Thought

The Fall Guy is pure escapist cinema, designed to evoke a sense of joy and excitement for the viewers. And the good news is that it actually works. Although the second half of the film feels rushed, it manages to put a smile across viewers' faces throughout its run time.

The Fall Guy also features hilarious performances from Ted Lasso famed Hannah Waddingham, who plays the producer. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the action star Tom Ryder and Teresa Palmer plays his girlfriend Iggy Starr.

The Fall Guy is a must-watch for action-comedy lovers. The film released in theatres on May 3, 2024.