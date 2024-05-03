"We make them with our family in mind first": Ryan Gosling opens up on avoiding dark roles for the sake of his family 

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling appeared in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, published on May 2, where he got candid about his career choices. He mentioned how he made the conscious decision not to pick dark roles or projects for the sake of his family.

The Barbie star noted:

“I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some dark place. This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva [Mendes] and we make them with our family in mind first"

Ryan Gosling has been in a relationship with actress Eva Mendes since September 2011 and they met on the sets of the film, The Place Beyond the Pines, where they played former lovers and co-parents of a son.

In real life, the couple shares two daughters, Esmeralda Amada (born in 2014) and Amada Lee (born in 2016), and they share a private life away from the limelight.

La La Land was the first film Ryan Gosling chose to do keeping his family in mind

During his recent interview with The Wall Street Journal titled, 'Ryan Gosling Brought the Fun Back to Movies. He’s Just Getting Started,' the Crazy, Stupid, Love actor opened up about no longer picking psychologically twisted roles, keeping his own and his family’s well-being in mind.

Ryan Gosling added that he always consults his life partner Eva Mendes before taking up new offers, and together they figure out what’s "best" for their family. Speaking about when he first shifted the gear of his career, he mentioned :

“I think La La Land was the first. It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for them [his daughters], too,’ because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing.”

About why he played the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 fantasy comedy, Barbie, Gosling explained :

“Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned.”

Gosling further noted how fatherhood has made him “way more conscious of everything” he does, did, or will do, and he is always “trying to just figure out who they [his daughters] are and be there for them in the way that I can.”

The doting dad of two who goes by "Papi" also observed that his daughters had "clear and distinct personalities," so much so that it was "sort of becoming obvious," especially when they review his performances, adding, "You just want to give them everything they deserve."

The 43-year-old stated that he is now only taking up roles he feels passionate about and can connect with, and projects which has a wider target audience, adding he wants to “make stuff that’s inclusive, and not for an audience of one.”

The Gray Man star revealed:

“I think for so long I was just trying to pay the bills and work. It’s only recently that I feel like I realized that I have this opportunity to actually make the kind of films that made me love movies".

Ryan Gosling is all set to appear in the action rom-com The Fall Guy which is slated to release on May 3. It is directed by David Leitch and produced by Universal Pictures. It is loosely based on the 1981 TV series of the same name created by Glen A. Larson and follows the lives of stunt performers.

About the film’s stunts, Gosling mentioned how they were often hard and turned his body into “stone,” especially when he had to drop in from a safety harness of a ledge.

The other notable cast members of the movie include Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.