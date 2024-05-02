"Don't do fire"- Ryan Gosling reveals Eva Mendes had one condition before the filming of The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling recently praised his longtime partner Eva Mendes for taking care of their family and also revealed the condition she put forth before the filming of the action-comedy film The Fall Guy.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the 43-year-old had an interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie. When he was asked about the requests he got from Mendes regarding The Fall Guy, the actor replied:

"'Don’t do fire'. It was actually a request from my girls too: 'Do a stunt movie, but don’t get set on fire.'"

The couple have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amanda Lee, 8.

Ryan Gosling gushes over Eva Mendes during The Fall Guy premiere

Ryan Gosling is starring in the action film The Fall Guy as a battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers who gets back to his job when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. Other members of the cast include Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, and others.

The actor was at the LA premiere of the movie on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre. An Extra interviewer asked Ryan Gosling how much he appreciated Eva Mendes "holding it down at home" and if the actress was attending the event with him. The La La Land actor responded:

"She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls too. I couldn’t be here without her. She’s also like my acting coach. She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had, it's endless how she helps me."

The outlet also asked him about Mendes being featured in PEOPLE's 2024 Beautiful Issue, and the star replied, gushing:

"It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first met in August 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. Mendes referred to the actor as her "husband" in an Australian news outlet in November 2022.

However, there have been no official statements from the two, who keep their life with their children on the down low and away from social media.

Ryan Gosling also praised his partner's upcoming children's book Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries in the interview. When Extra asked if the book was a "love letter" to the couple's children, he replied:

"I’ll let [Eva] speak for it, it’s such a beautiful book. It’s been a few years in the making. We read a lot of kids’ books and it’s one of the best I have read. It’s really about something and beautiful. I can't wait for people to read it."

Eva Mendes also talked about Ryan Gosling to People, for this week's Beautiful Issue, available on newsstands ON Friday. The actress also opened up about how she does not "succumb to societal pressure," and said:

"Whatever I want to do, I do. I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down. So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff."

Mendes explained in the sit-down that choosing to leave her acting career behind to focus on her children a decade ago was “the easiest decision” she ever made.

The Fall Guy will come out in theaters on Friday, May 3, 2024.