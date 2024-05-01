"I wouldn't exchange it for the world" — Dark Matter star Joel Edgerton talks about fatherhood and his twins

Joel Edgerton of Warrior fame recently opened up about fatherhood and how the birth of his twins has affected his life as a whole. Back in May of 2021, the Australian actor welcomed twin children with his Vogue Australia editor-in-chief partner, Christine Centenera. Edgerton's kids are now three years old.

On Monday, April 29, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the brand-new Apple TV+ show, Dark Matter, the actor shared that having kids has affected the roles he has considered doing. Just like in Dark Matter, as much as he'd like to see what an alternative life for him may have looked like, the actor was content with what he had. He told ET:

"I would peek into my alternate life, but I wouldn't exchange it for the world."

'Dark Matter' starring Joel Edgerton is all set to premiere on May 8 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

"It's the best thing in the world"—Joel Edgerton on his life, parenthood, and related themes of Dark Matter

During the premiere of the new Apple TV+ show, Dark Matter, Joel Edgerton talked to Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight, regarding the role the birth of his kids played in his career. Edgerton replied "100%" when he was asked whether his kids had any influence on the roles that he chose to portray. Further, according to the actor, the emphasis on family as a theme stood out for him in Dark Matter.

"You know, there's things that are in the show that really resonate with me about how important family is and what being taken away from your family would mean."

The series is an adaptation of Blake Crouch's 2016 New York Times bestseller novel of the same name. A summary of the book on Goodreads calls Dark Matter "relentlessly surprising":

"Brilliantly plotted tale that is at once sweeping and intimate, mind-bendingly strange and profoundly human--a relentlessly surprising science-fiction thriller about choices, paths not taken, and how far we'll go to claim the lives we dream of."

The description of the series on IMDb reveals that Edgerton plays the role of a man named Jason Dessen who gets abducted into an alternate version of his life, which forces him on a journey through a plethora of potential lives he could've lived to get back to his actual family in order to save them from himself. The show also stars Jeniffer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Jimmi Simpson.

During the interview, Joel Edgerton told ET that he would have liked to see some of his probable lives, especially one where he was almost a professional painter. Nonetheless, he explained how he was completely satisfied with the life he has now. He told Entertainment Tonight:

"I would peek into my alternate life, but I wouldn't exchange it for the world. No matter how stressful or how discombobulated that mine had become, it's the best thing in the world."

One particular project that apparently brought Joel Edgerton some fame among the younger audience was his involvement in Bluey, an Australian Disney + cartoon about an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy of the same name, who goes on a plethora of wonderful adventures with her sister Bingo.

The Australian actor voiced a police officer in an April episode of the cartoon and was delighted to work on a kids' program in his home country. He told ET:

"I recorded (Bluey) right before I became a dad. We were waiting for our twins to arrive, and now it's super cool."

According to a 2020 Vogue interview, Joel Edgerton, who started dating his partner Christine Centenera in 2018, has known her for 20 long years. The couple welcomed twin babies in May 2021.