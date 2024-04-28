All about Nicole Kidman’s kids as daughters make rare red carpet appearance to celebrate mom’s AFI Life Achievement Honor

On Saturday, April 27, Eyes Wide Shut star Nicole Kidman was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. Kidman was joined by her country singer husband, Keith Urban, their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and her niece, Sybella Hawley.

The occasion marked a rare red carpet appearance alongside their red-carpet-prone parents for 15-year-old Sunday and 13-year-old Faith. The actress also noted in her speech that this was the first time they accompanied her on the red carpet. Kidman also shares two other adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 31-year-old Isabella Jane Cruise, and 29-year-old Connor Cruise.

For Saturday's event, Faith sported a coral dress while Sunday had on a floral gown, while their mother arrived in a striking dress embroidered with gold sequins. In her acceptance speech, Nicole Kidman said that she had a lot of luck in her life but noted that the most important thing was love. The actress then mentioned her husband and daughters. She said:

"Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

Nicole Kidman is a mother to four children

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their first child Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in 2008. The Nashville-born teenager also reportedly has an affinity for music, as Kidman told People magazine in 2010 when she was just two that Sunday "sings incessantly" and has a repertoire of around 30 songs.

However, the teenager also seemingly showed an interest in following in her mother's footsteps. Nicole Kidman stated in a 2017 E! News interview that Sunday was cast in her school play. In a 2018 Time 100 interview, Kidman stated:

"I'm raising a little girl that's showing an interest in directing right now."

Nicole Kidman at the event with both her daughters on either side (Image via YouTube/American Film Institute)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's second daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban was also born in Nashville, in 2010, via gestational surrogacy. Not a whole lot is known about the 13-year-old but Kidman revealed in a 2020 interview with Marie Claire Australia that just like her dad Keith Urban, Faith also had an affinity for cars.

Keith Urban alongside his daughter Faith (Image via YouTube/American Film Institute)

Nicole Kidman married Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise back in 1990, and a few years later in 1993, the couple had their first child, an adopted daughter named Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise whom Cruise and Kidman welcomed into their lives shortly after she was born.

Bella Cruise grew up in Beverly Hills alongside her father and graduated from the Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair in West London. Bella, who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight made her foray into the fashion world after working for Holmes and Yang, Cruise's ex-Katie Holmes' brand.

In 2018, Bella started her own brand named Bella Kidman Cruise (BKC) inspired by her own artwork, which she posts regularly on Instagram. The 31-year-old got married to Max Parker, an IT consultant, in 2015, with her adoptive parents missing from the ceremony.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted their second child, Connor Cruise in 1995. Brought up in Los Angeles, Connor has had his moments in the spotlight, appearing in movies like 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn, before expanding into music, becoming a DJ, and even releasing his debut single in 2013.

According to People magazine, the 29-year-old who has an affinity for deep-sea fishing does exactly that these days and resides in a Scientology community in Clearwater, Florida. Connor also runs Connor's Meatshack, a barbecue business. In 2001, Cruise and Kidman called it quits on their marriage.