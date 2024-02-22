Rachel Zegler beating Tom Cruise & Keanu Reeves has internet accusing People's Choice of being rigged

Rachel Zegler won the Action Movie Star of the Year award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The event that was held on February 18, 2024, experienced a number of anticipated wins and a few surprising ones. Prominent among those was Zegler, whose win came as a surprise, or rather, a disappointment to some. This made the viewers believe that the show was rigged.

In the category she was nominated for, she was pitted against action stalwarts like Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves. After her victory, upset fans did not shy away from expressing their opinions online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

Rachel Zegler wins Action Movie Star of the Year award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, much to the dismay of the fans

The People's Choice Awards were held on February 18, 2024, and some fans were distressed about how people voted for the annual gala. One of the highlights of the evening was Rachel Zegler winning Action Movie Star of the Year for her 2023 action/ adventure movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Her win drew negative criticism from netizens who believed that either Tom Cruise or Keanu Reeves should have won the award for their roles in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and John Wick: Chapter 4, respectively.

Those who watched the event expressed their disappointment over the people's choice and went into a posting frenzy on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can see the posts below:

The popular consensus was that alongside Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise, Rachel Zegler did not deserve to win the award.

Why are the audiences unhappy with Rachel Zegler's win at the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

Rachel Zegler has been at the center of controversy for the past few years. It all started when the actor's views about the original Snow White movies started gaining traction after it was announced that she was to star in an upcoming rendition of the movie by Disney.

In an interview with Entertaimanet Weekly, the actress got candid about her thoughts on the original 1937 Snow White movie. The actress described the movie as,

"extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world."

Her views put her in the spotlight, wherein people even demanded her removal from the upcoming movie. The squabble resulted in the movie's release date being pushed further and further, with rumors of her scenes from the upcoming movie being cut.

After the incident no matter what Zegler did, the people at large seemed to be unhappy with her ways. Her win at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in the Action Movie Star of the Year category was not met any differently.

When and where was the 2024 People's Choice Awards held?

The 2024 People's Choice Awards was held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event was telecast across multiple channels like NBC, Peacock, and E! and was hosted by Simu Liu.

This year, there were 45 categories across which artists and their work were nominated. What makes People's Choice Awards different from the other award shows is that, unlike other award ceremonies, the winners for this one are not voted by a jury. Instead, people vote for particular categories and based on who receives the most votes, winners are decided.

Rachel Zegler took home the award for The Action Movie Star of the Year against popular actors like Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Chris Pratt, and Jason Mamoa.

