People’s Choice Awards 2024: A complete list of winners revealed 

Famous Hollywood celebrities converged at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 18, for the People’s Choice Awards 2024. Of all the awards shows out there, only this award show stands out for its unique feature: fans have the power to vote and decide who takes home the trophies.

The ceremony, hosted by Simu Liu, paid tribute to the best exhibits in movies, TV, music, and pop culture over the past year.

The summer blockbuster Barbie was nominated for various awards and won the majority of them, including Comedy Movie of the Year, Movie of the Year, Male Movie Star of the Year (Ryan Gosling), Movie Performance of the Year (America Ferrera), and lastly, Female Movie Star (Margot Robbie).

In the TV category, it was the Hulu dramedy The Bear that had five nominations and an award, Jeremy Allen White for the TV Comedy Star of the Year. The Last of Us, one of the fan favorites, received two awards, including Pedro Pascal’s Male TV Star of the Year and Drama Show of the Year.

The ceremony also paid tribute to two icons: Adam Sandler and Lenny Kravitz. Sandler was handed the People's Icon Award not only for his comedic prowess, but also for his dramatic chops in films like Uncut Gems and Hustle.

At the same time, Kravitz was the recipient of the Music Icon Award. The four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and choreographer took the stage with a performance that featured songs from his priceless music collection.

Complete list of winners from the People’s Choice Awards 2024

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Movie of the Year

WINNER: Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Action Movie of the Year

WINNER- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Comedy Movie of the Year

WINNER: Barbie

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

The Drama Movie of the Year

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Scream VI

The Color Purple

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Male Movie Star of the Year

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Movie Star of 2023

WINNER: Margot Robbie, Barbie

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Comedy Movie Star of the Year

WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Drama Movie Star of the Year

WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Movie Performance of the Year

WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Show of the Year

WINNER: Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Comedy Show of the Year

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Drama Show of the Year

WINNER: The Last of Us

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Morning Show

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

WINNER: Loki

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Reality Show of the Year

WINNER: The Kardashians

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Competition Show of the Year

WINNER: The Voice

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Bingeworthy Show of the Year

WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Male TV Star of the Year

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female TV Star of the Year

WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

The Comedy TV Star of the Year

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Drama TV Star of the Year

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

The TV Performance of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Swarm

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Reality TV Star of the Year

WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Competition Contestant of the Year

WINNER: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

The Daytime Talk Show of the Year

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The View

Today

The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

The Host of the Year

Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen

WINNER: Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

The Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Jungkook

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Male Latin Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Latin Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

WINNER: Shakira

Young Miko

The Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

WINNER: Taylor Swift

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The R&B Artist of the Year

WINNER: Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

The New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Ice Spice

Coi Leray

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Group/Duo of the Year

WINNER: Stray Kids

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Tomorrow x Together

The Song of the Year

"Dance the Night," Dua Lipa

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean," Gunna

"Greedy," Tate McRae

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

WINNER: "Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Album of the Year

WINNER: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All the Dogs, Drake

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

The Collaboration Song of the Year

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

WINNER: " Barbie World, " Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Concert Tour of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

Love on Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

The Social Celebrity of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

The Comedy Act of the Year

WINNER: Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I'm an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off the Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

The Athlete of the Year

WINNER: Travis Kelce

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

The People's Icon Award

Adam Sandler

The Music Icon Award

Lenny Kravitz

The show was broadcast live simultaneously on NBC and E! and streamed live on Peacock.