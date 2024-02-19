People’s Choice Awards 2024: A complete list of winners revealed 

Famous Hollywood celebrities converged at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 18, for the People’s Choice Awards 2024. Of all the awards shows out there, only this award show stands out for its unique feature: fans have the power to vote and decide who takes home the trophies.
The ceremony, hosted by Simu Liu, paid tribute to the best exhibits in movies, TV, music, and pop culture over the past year.
The summer blockbuster Barbie was nominated for various awards and won the majority of them, including Comedy Movie of the Year, Movie of the Year, Male Movie Star of the Year (Ryan Gosling), Movie Performance of the Year (America Ferrera), and lastly, Female Movie Star (Margot Robbie).
In the TV category, it was the Hulu dramedy The Bear that had five nominations and an award, Jeremy Allen White for the TV Comedy Star of the Year. The Last of Us, one of the fan favorites, received two awards, including Pedro Pascal’s Male TV Star of the Year and Drama Show of the Year.
The ceremony also paid tribute to two icons: Adam Sandler and Lenny Kravitz. Sandler was handed the People's Icon Award not only for his comedic prowess, but also for his dramatic chops in films like Uncut Gems and Hustle.
At the same time, Kravitz was the recipient of the Music Icon Award. The four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and choreographer took the stage with a performance that featured songs from his priceless music collection.
Complete list of winners from the People’s Choice Awards 2024
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Movie of the Year
WINNER: Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Action Movie of the Year
WINNER- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Comedy Movie of the Year
WINNER: Barbie
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
The Drama Movie of the Year
WINNER: Oppenheimer
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Male Movie Star of the Year
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Movie Star of 2023
WINNER: Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Action Movie Star of the Year
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- WINNER: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Comedy Movie Star of the Year
WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell, Anyone but You
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Drama Movie Star of the Year
WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Movie Performance of the Year
WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Show of the Year
WINNER: Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Comedy Show of the Year
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...
- Never Have I Ever
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Drama Show of the Year
WINNER: The Last of Us
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Morning Show
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
WINNER: Loki
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Reality Show of the Year
WINNER: The Kardashians
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Competition Show of the Year
WINNER: The Voice
- America's Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Bingeworthy Show of the Year
WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Male TV Star of the Year
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female TV Star of the Year
WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
The Comedy TV Star of the Year
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Drama TV Star of the Year
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
The TV Performance of the Year
WINNER: Billie Eilish, Swarm
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yuen, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Reality TV Star of the Year
WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Competition Contestant of the Year
WINNER: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi, American Idol
- Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
- Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
The Daytime Talk Show of the Year
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Good Morning America
- Live With Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The View
- Today
The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
The Host of the Year
- Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
- WINNER: Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews, America's Got Talent
The Male Artist of the Year
WINNER: Jungkook
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Male Country Artist of the Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- WINNER: Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Country Artist of the Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Male Latin Artist of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Female Latin Artist of the Year
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- WINNER: Shakira
- Young Miko
The Pop Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The R&B Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
The New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Ice Spice
- Coi Leray
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Group/Duo of the Year
WINNER: Stray Kids
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Tomorrow x Together
The Song of the Year
- "Dance the Night," Dua Lipa
- "Fast Car," Luke Combs
- "Flowers," Miley Cyrus
- "Fukumean," Gunna
- "Greedy," Tate McRae
- "Last Night," Morgan Wallen
- "Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat
- WINNER: "Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Album of the Year
WINNER: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- For All the Dogs, Drake
- Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
- Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
The Collaboration Song of the Year
- "All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- WINNER: "Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
- "Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- "First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
- "I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
- "Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto
- "TQG," Karol G, Shakira
- "Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
People’s Choice Awards 2024 for The Concert Tour of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
- Love on Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
- P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
The Social Celebrity of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
The Comedy Act of the Year
WINNER: Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I'm an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off the Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
The Athlete of the Year
WINNER: Travis Kelce
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
The People's Icon Award
- Adam Sandler
The Music Icon Award
- Lenny Kravitz
The show was broadcast live simultaneously on NBC and E! and streamed live on Peacock.