"I’m going to ban her name as a keyword" - Tristan Tate responds to crowd's disapproval of Ice Spice making 'devil signs' during Super Bowl

Tristan Tate has just taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction to an incident that supposedly took place at Super Bowl LVIII and involved rapper Ice Spice.

The younger Tate brother responded to rapper Ice Spice, who sat beside Taylor Swift, allegedly making 'devil' hand signs while on camera.

The video shared by Tate appears to show the crowd responding to Spice's gesture with a chorus of boos. However, Tate's video was altered to include artificial boos, as the original video reveals that the crowd had no such reaction to Ice's hand gestures. Nevertheless, Tate still shared his thoughts, writing:

"Who is this beast and why do I know what it looks like? I'm going to ban her name as a keyword and clean up my feed. Repent."

Expand Tweet

Tate expressed his distaste for Spice's gesture, but said little else. The original video of the Spice's hand gesture can be seen below, and lacks the added boos present in the clip Tate shared. The crowd seemed to have little to no response to Spice's presence or gesture.

Check out the clip with original audio:

Expand Tweet

Tate, along with his older brother, are known for their controversial takes on a variety of social topics. This often pits at least one of the brothers against a well-known public figure. However, Tate is unlikely to draw a response from the rapper, and little is expected to arise from it.

He is currently battling charges of s*xual assault, human trafficking and the creation of an organized crime syndicate. The charges were filed against him, his brother and two female associates. The Tate brothers have continued to claim their innocence, while accusing world leaders of perpetrating a conspiracy against them.

Tristan Tate once praised popular YouTuber Mr. Beast

Tristan Tate once praised Mr. Beast, a popular YouTuber, for his dramatic weight loss and fitness journey, which was well documented and advertised.

Expand Tweet

This, however, was in opposition to what his older brother Andrew Tate once said of the YouTuber, previously accusing him of associating with Satan, among other things.