The Andrew Tate-Piers Morgan interview recently wrapped up and the controversial social media influencer ended up courting even more controversy. During the interview, he made a widely criticized statement relating to his beliefs on a woman's purpose and whether they should be a part of the workforce.

Tate expressed his view that a woman's purpose is to be a homemaker and a mother, and that it is a man's responsibility to be the sole financial provider in a family. Despite the criticism he drew for his words, he has taken to X/Twitter to claim that a large number of women have since tried to contact him:

"Since this interview, I've had over 700 women from around the world try and contact me via my website. I should have live auditions like the X factor, and put the show on Rumble"

Andrew Tate has long been the recipient of intense negativity due to his misogynistic rhetoric and series of controversial statements, some of which are linked to the one he made during his interview with Piers Morgan.

His recent assertion that men should bear the financial burden so that women can focus on being homemakers and mothers is one he has used in the past to justify male-driven infidelity, and it has since been adopted by the likes of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

According to Andrew Tate, if a man is the financial provider in a relationship, then he is entitled to sexual partners outside of the relationship, while the woman in the relationship doesn't have the same right.

Andrew Tate faces r*pe and human trafficking charges in Romania

After a long stretch of accusations that saw him confined to Romania on house arrest, Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate and two others were officially indicted by DIICOT (the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) on several charges.

Those charges consist of r*pe, human trafficking and creating an organized crime group for the purpose of sexually exploiting women. The Tate brothers are now awaiting trial in Romania, which is expected to last an extended amount of time. Both Tate brothers continue to maintain their innocence.