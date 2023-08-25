"She's never fine with it" - Sean O'Malley references Andrew Tate to justify his stance on cheating on his wife

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about his relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, and outlined his reasons for why he should be able to cheat on her.

O'Malley and Gonzalez have been together for many years and share a daughter, Elena, who was born in 2020. Interestingly, the UFC bantamweight champion and his wife share a non-monogamous marriage. The couple is in an 'open marriage,' which allows them to date outside the relationship.

Sean O'Malley has previously clarified that only he can date other women, while his wife isn't permitted to seek other partners. While Danya Gonzalez seemingly pursued alternative partners earlier in her relationship with 'Suga,' her husband changed his mind about their arrangement after being influenced by Andrew Tate.

Currently, O'Malley is the only one in the relationship who is allowed to "cheat." The 28-year-old Montana native recently explained his stance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast and stated:

"I’m a king, I pay for everything... I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little pu**y on the side, what does that have to do with anything?... Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can." (via nypost.com)

O'Malley further claimed that Gonzalez is “never fine with it” and that she goes “through phases” when it comes to accepting their unique arrangement.

Watch the full video below:

Merab Dvalishvili calls out Sean O'Malley for a title fight in December

Sean O'Malley recently defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 via an incredible second-round knockout to claim the bantamweight title. As the new 135-pound kingpin, 'Suga' has no dearth of potential title contenders calling him out.

Among the most compelling names itching for a title shot against Sean O'Malley is Sterling's close friend and training partner, Merab Dvalishvili. For a long time, 'The Machine' chose to stay out of the bantamweight title picture out of respect for the 'Funk Master.'

With Aljamain Sterling no longer the titleholder, Dvalishvili has a clear path to the championship. He recently challenged Sean O’Malley for a showdown in December and promised to show up even if he’s injured.

In an interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, Merab Dvalishvili was asked about fighting Sean O’Malley this year. He stated:

“One thousand percent, I will be ready… The doctor just told me I can start training. I can start slowly punching and grappling, but even fight is next month, I would be ready… I’m just going to ignore the pain, and I’m just going to fight. Definitely December, I will be ready.”

