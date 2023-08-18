Is Sean O'Malley still together with wife Danya Gonzalez? Do they have kids? A look into the UFC star's open marriage

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the UFC and is known for his unique personality paired with his off-beat sense of fashion. However, O'Malley is more than his appearances and is widely considered to possess some of the best striking skills in the promotion.

As O'Malley rose through the bantamweight ranks in the UFC, he had his longtime partner and wife, Danya Gonzalez, supporting him. 'Suga' and Gonzalez have been together for many years and have a daughter, Elena, who was born in 2020.

Interestingly, Sean O'Malley and Danya Gonzalez share a non-monogamous marriage. As opposed to a closed relationship, they share an ‘open relationship’ and allow each other to date outside the marriage.

The mercurial bantamweight fighter has previously discussed this unique relationship with his wife and stated that they have a strong bond, which grew stronger after the birth of their child. He has also revealed that while he occasionally pursues other women, Gonzalez will always be his main girl.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley sat down with Danya Gonzalez and answered a fan's question about why they decided to try an open marriage, he said:

"We listen. We listened to podcasts, learned about relationships and growing so we could figure out what relationship works for us...I'm h*rny all the time, and it's not just for you [Gonzalez]. It took us years to get past that, but I was telling my truths."

Watch the full video below:

Alexander Volkanovski on Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on the upcoming Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling bantamweight title fight. The long-reigning featherweight champion claimed he's leaning towards the bantamweight champion successfully defending his crown and predicted a win for Sterling.

O'Malley is set to challenge Sterling for the 135-pound strap at UFC 292 this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston. In a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, fans are keen to see whether 'Suga' can get his hand raised against one of the most decorated bantamweight champions ever in UFC history.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski shared his prediction for the fight. Predicting Aljamain Sterling to beat Sean O'Malley, he said:

"I’m leaning towards Aljamain because I just think that, that wrestling and that control, it’s going to eventually get there... It could definitely be a TKO for Sean O’Malley because his striking is that good, but I will lean towards Aljamain, I think he has got a safer way to victory."

Watch the full video below: