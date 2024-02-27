UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 - Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

UFC 299 is set to rock the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9.

The third pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2024 will be headlined by Sean O'Malley, who will be defending his UFC bantamweight championship against Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is scheduled to compete against Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round lightweight matchup as the co-main event.

The UFC 299 main card is set to kick off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Saturday, March 9, in the United States, corresponding to a 3 AM GMT start time on Sunday, March 10, in the United Kingdom. The octagon walkouts for the main event are anticipated to take place around 12 AM ET / 9 PM PT (5 AM GMT on Sunday), depending on the length of the preliminary fights.

Meanwhile, the early prelims for the event are scheduled to start at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT (11 PM GMT). The prelims are set to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (1 AM GMT, Sunday).

UFC 299 undercard: Full lineup beyond Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

In addition to the highly anticipated main event, which sees a rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, as well as the co-main event showcasing Dustin Poirier against Benoit Saint Denis, the UFC 299 main card promises an array of thrilling matchups.

Among these is Michael Page's much-awaited promotional debut, where he will face off against Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout. Additionally, several other compelling fights are scheduled, including a 170-pound clash between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena, as well as a bantamweight encounter featuring former divisional champion Petr Yan taking on Song Yadong.

Check out the complete lineup of UFC 299 fights below:

Main Card

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera: bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis: lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page: welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena: welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong: bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida: heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber: women's flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos: lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips: bantamweight

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: welterweight

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins: light heavyweight

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian: heavyweight

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev: flyweight

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz: women's flyweight