"Girls can't do that" - Andrew Tate influenced Sean O'Malley to not let his wife be with other men despite being in an open marriage

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is engaged in a polyamorous partnership (open relationship) with his wife Danya Gonzalez. This allows them both, for the most part, to enjoy the autonomy to engage in intimate relationships with other partners while maintaining their primary relationship.

However, the trajectory of the intricacies of his relationship underwent a profound transformation when he became influenced by Andrew Tate. The internet personality, known for his polarizing views and chauvinistic life counsel, propagated the notion that while men are entitled to partake in multiple romantic relationships, women should refrain from similar pursuits.

This ideology, promoted by Tate, catalyzed a seismic shift in O'Malley's outlook, ushering in a significant reevaluation of his own polyamorous inclinations. For some, this stark contrast in perspectives underscores the deep-seated complexities within their dynamic.

Speaking in an episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, O'Malley stated:

"It's not easy for her [Danya Gonzalez] emotionally. She's not just good at it but we've grown up so much from these experiences. She's like this queen b*tch. I feel like I lucked out so much finding someone like her."

Speaking about how Andrew Tate influenced O'Malley's transformation from his original stance, the UFC star added:

"Until Andrew Tate came along [she could do it]. Then Tate came along and he's like girls can't do that... And I'm like f*ct that, I'm a Top-G... She can't."

Dana White reacts to Sean O'Malley's sensational TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley accomplished a remarkable feat at UFC 292 as he dethroned Aljamain Sterling via a second-round TKO. Sterling has been the reigning champion of the bantamweight division since March 2021.

In the second frame of the fight, Sean O'Malley caught Sterling with a cracking overhand right while he was backtracking. He followed up with a barrage of punches, eventually walking away with the victory at 0:51 of the second round.

UFC president Dana White commented on Sean O'Malley's extraordinary performance at the post-fight press conference, acknowledging the impressive spectacle he had just witnessed. He stated:

"When you think about the fight and you think about Sterling, you say to yourself, 'how does Sean beat that guy?'... You never know man, styles make fights and things happen in fights that you sometimes don't expect."

