Sean O'Malley discusses his open relationship, Conor McGregor shoves Michael Chandler, UFC Women's flyweight title fight booked: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Sean O'Malley and his open relationship with his wife, fans react to Conor McGregor shoving Michael Chandler on TUF, and the women's flyweight title rematch is booked on Mexican Independence Day.

#3 Sean O'Malley discusses open relationship with wife

Sean O'Malley and his wife, Danya Gonzalez have revealed all in regards to their open relationship.

O'Malley is one of the biggest stars in the UFC and is currently preparing for his first bantamweight title shot against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Alongside his successful MMA career, 'Sugar' also runs his own YouTube channel, recently sitting down with his wife to answer fan questions.

During the video, the 28-year-old addressed the open relationship he has with his wife, as many fans are often curious about how their relationship dynamic works. In the video, O'Malley explained it certainly wasn't easy at the start:

"We listen. We listened to podcasts, learned about relationships and growing so we could figure out what relationship works for us...I'm horny all the time and it's not just for you [Gonzalez]. It took us years to get past that but I was telling my truths."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (9:45):

#2 UFC Fans react to Conor McGregor's shove on Michael Chandler during latest episode of TUF

Conor McGregor's frustrations have boiled over in the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after the Irishman shoved Michael Chandler.

'The Notorious' and his team of prospects have suffered a torrid time as of late, losing all five of their bantamweight bouts to Chandler's group of veterans. Clearly frustrated by the results not going their way, McGregor and Chandler first squared up before things turned physical.

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA This is the closest Chandler will get to fighting Conor in octagon, Team McGregor is confirmed 0-6, whoever came up with the idea of prospects Vs veterans is stupid tbh



This is the closest Chandler will get to fighting Conor in octagon, Team McGregor is confirmed 0-6, whoever came up with the idea of prospects Vs veterans is stupid tbh https://t.co/2qaOTQ6nPH

Fans have reacted to the extended look at the pair's beef, with many to see something other than McGregor's team losing.

"This is the most entertaining segment out of TUF this season."

JaganKing 🈵 @JaganKing97 @DaredevilMMA This is the most entertaining segment out of TUF this season. @DaredevilMMA This is the most entertaining segment out of TUF this season.

Another fan added:

"Dana is happiest in this moment"

Check out more reactions here.

#3 Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko 2 booked for Mexican Independence Day

Dana White recently dropped the bombshell that Alexa Grasso will defend the women's flyweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

White broke the news on social media, revealing that the card will take place in Las Vegas on September 16, which is Mexico's Independence Day. The UFC President also explained the event is set to celebrate and showcase all the Mexican talent within the promotion.

Grasso previously pulled off a major upset back in March when she defeated Shevchenko for the belt at UFC 285. The Mexican native not only took 'Bullet's title but also handed her her first loss in the division.

Catch the announcement here:

danawhite @danawhite



September 16th Mexican Independence Day BOOOOOM!!!!!September 16th Mexican Independence Day #GunnyHighway BOOOOOM!!!!! September 16th Mexican Independence Day #GunnyHighway https://t.co/R5zQsLeHVu

Poll : 0 votes