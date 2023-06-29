"Most entertaining segment out of TUF this season." - Fans react to footage of Conor McGregor shoving Michael Chandler, challenging immediate showdown

Conor McGregor's time as a coach on the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has not been going as per plan. The Irishman's teams of bantamweight prospects have lost all five of their bouts against Michael Chandler's team of veterans.

Interestingly, it seems like things will not improve for McGregor in the upcoming episode as footage of the Irishman shoving Chandler has recently surfaced on the internet. It is worth noting that the incident was shown earlier in a trailer, however, this is an extended clip from the upcoming episode.

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA This is the closest Chandler will get to fighting Conor in octagon, Team McGregor is confirmed 0-6, whoever came up with the idea of prospects Vs veterans is stupid tbh



This is the closest Chandler will get to fighting Conor in octagon, Team McGregor is confirmed 0-6, whoever came up with the idea of prospects Vs veterans is stupid tbh https://t.co/2qaOTQ6nPH

Reacting to the same, fans are seemingly excited for the episode to release and believe that this would be the most entertaining segment from this season. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"This is the most entertaining segment out of TUF this season."

JaganKing 🈵 @JaganKing97 @DaredevilMMA This is the most entertaining segment out of TUF this season. @DaredevilMMA This is the most entertaining segment out of TUF this season.

"i know that sh*t hurt"

"Chandler should've just shot a double"

"Chandler such a b**ch for letting himself get pushed like that"

Eric @Eric92636295 @DaredevilMMA Chandler such a bitch for letting himself get pushed like that @DaredevilMMA Chandler such a bitch for letting himself get pushed like that😭😭

"It's been a boring ass season too. This isn't the same Conor we all loved watching inside and outside of the octagon."

FortyRixx @Ethanrix23 @DaredevilMMA It's been a boring ass season too. This isn't the same Conor we all loved watching inside and outside of the octagon. @DaredevilMMA It's been a boring ass season too. This isn't the same Conor we all loved watching inside and outside of the octagon.

Ezekiel @Stinkmeaner2040 @DaredevilMMA Me going to get my ramen out the microwave at 2:00 AM @DaredevilMMA Me going to get my ramen out the microwave at 2:00 AM https://t.co/2bzStrZfRL

Michael Chandler is still optimistic about fighting Conor McGregor

Despite all the doubts surrounding a clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, 'Iron' is still seemingly optimistic about the fight happening within the next six months.

It is worth noting that 'The Notorious' missed the deadline to enter the USADA testing pool which would've allowed him to fight this year. Because of the same, many are of the opinion that his fight against 'Iron' may never come to fruition.

However, Michael Chandler believes otherwise. Whilst talking with Daniel Cormier, Chandler had this to say about his potential clash against Conor McGregor:

"There's talks going on and happening basically every single day. I think Conor's coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of - I'm doing the Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler, oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back... Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff."

He added:

"That's not for me to choose. Have there been exemptions before?... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months and it's going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 https://t.co/rxFEE4UmfP

Poll : 0 votes