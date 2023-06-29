Breaking: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 set to headline UFC card on Mexican Indpendence Day 

UFC president Dana White recently made a major announcement involving Mexican flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, unveiling plans for a highly anticipated event in September later this year. The event is specifically designed to honor and showcase the remarkable Mexican talents within the organization, aligning with the spirit of Mexican independence day.

In the main event, Alexa Grasso will lock horns with Valentina Shevchenko in an epic rematch of their UFC 285 bout. Earlier this year, Grasso made a strong statement by defeating the long-reigning flyweight queen Shevchenko with an impressive fourth-round submission victory.

Dana White also announced a major fight for the co-main event of the fight card built around Mexican fighters. In the co-main event, undefeated welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov will engage in a thrilling fight with Kelvin Gastelum, in a fight that has fireworks written all over it.

Gastelum is making a move back to the welterweight division, seeking a career resurgence. However, he faces a mammoth task against Rakhmonov, who boasts an unprecedented 100% finish rate.

The event is set to go down on September 16, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. White has only announced two fights for the event and also confirmed that this will not be a pay-per-view event. The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso pave the path for a new breed of Mexican fighters

There has been a notable surge in the number of Mexican fighters who have made a major impression in the UFC in recent times. At UFC 263, Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion in the organization, defeating Deiveson Figueiredo by submission in the third round.

Alexa Grasso made a resounding statement at UFC 285 against Valentina Shevchenko, snapping her incredible nine-fight winning streak. Prior to that loss, 'Bullet' had defended her title seven times, which made a compelling case for the immediate rematch against Grasso.

