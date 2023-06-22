Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko-Alexa Grasso rematch being targeted for Mexican Independence Day

In a thrilling development, the UFC is preparing for a highly anticipated rematch between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

This much-anticipated showdown is being targeted for Mexican Independence Day in September, adding an extra layer of excitement for fight fans.

Previously, Valentina Shevchenko was to make her eighth title defense against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event at UFC 285. However, Grasso shocked the world by securing a rear-naked choke submission victory over Shevchenko in the fourth round.

Alex Graso vs. Valentina Shevchenko happened in this fight. Grasso had success on the feet early. Eventually, Valentina used wrestling to control Grasso in the later rounds. Grasso eventually got to take the back of Shevchenko and got the Sub R4: 4:34

This unexpected outcome marked one of the biggest upsets in the history of UFC title fights, crowning Alexa Grasso as the new UFC women's flyweight champion. Following the fight, Shevchenko expressed her desire for a rematch, specifically in Mexico. It seems that the UFC has taken notice of her request and is keen on making it a reality.

Renowned combat sports journalist, The Schmo, broke the news on his official Twitter account, revealing that the bout agreements between Grasso and Shevchenko are currently being worked on.

The proposed date for the rematch is September 16th, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day. While the exact location and whether it will be a Fight Night or pay-per-view event are yet to be determined, the T-Mobile Arena will likely host the anticipated rematch, with the NSAC granting its approval:

"Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENT 🇲🇽 Independence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews #UFC"

Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENT 🇲🇽 Independence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews #UFC

