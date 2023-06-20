Conor McGregor offers rare compliment to female UFC fighter

A compliment from Conor McGregor will go a long way in motivating young aspiring fighters embarking on their individual journeys in the sport. Known for his exploits inside the octagon, McGregor keeps a close tab on the latest developments in the sport even though he hasn't competed in almost two years.

Meanwhile, the UFC has witnessed a surge in Mexican-born fighters who have taken the MMA world by storm. Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born UFC champion when he captured the flyweight title from Deiveison Figueiredo at UFC 263, and since then, two more Mexican fighters have laid hands on the coveted UFC championship (Alexa Grasso - women's flyweight champion, Yair Rodriguez - interim featherweight champion).

At UFC 285, Alexa Grasso snapped Valentina Shevchenko's impressive nine-fight winning streak. She put an end to Shevchenko's dominant run as the flyweight champion with a stunning fourth-round submission victory.

The Mexican occupied the No.2 spot on the women's pound-for-pound list. However, with Amanda Nunes announcing her retirement from the sport, Grasso climbed up one spot and currently occupies the No.1 spot in the new pound-for-pound rankings.

McGregor took to Twitter to react to the latest rankings, using the famous phrase used as a rallying cry for Mexican unity:

"Viva Mexico."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Sean O'Malley presents the case for an exciting Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira clash

Sean O'Malley has entered the fray in the ongoing debate over Conor McGregor's next opponent when he makes his octagon return. According to O'Malley, should the highly anticipated clash between McGregor and his rival coach on The Ultimate Fighter, Michael Chandler, fall apart, he would like to see the Irishman face Charles Oliveira.

While Conor McGregor was expected to lock horns with Chandler following the conclusion of TUF 31, there have been no signs of the Irishman re-entering the USADA testing pool. These developments have cast a shadow over his clash with Chandler and the possibility of him returning to action this year.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira, who returned to winning ways at UFC 289 with a quick first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush, has been campaigning for a fight against McGregor for a long time. With all that in mind, Sean O'Malley presented the case for a McGregor vs. Oliveira clash on his YouTube channel:

"I saw it on the internet. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor, potentially instead of McGregor vs. Chandler. I am all for it, I am all for it. I will watch Conor fight pretty much anyone…Conor vs. Charles, I would – dude, that fight gets me hard. Conor vs. Chandler too, don’t get me wrong. That’s a f***ing sweet fight, I wanna see that one too. But if I had to pick, Conor vs. Charles…That fight gets me excited, I would love to see it.”

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

