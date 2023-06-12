What is the future of UFC women's featherweight division after Amanda Nunes' retirement? Dana White addresses situation in post-fight interview

Amanda Nunes' retirement marked the end of one of the most legendary careers the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. Following her UFC 289 victory over Irene Aldana, the long-time double champ set her women's bantamweight and featherweight belts down in the octagon. UFC President Dana White hinted that the latter belt may retire with 'The Lioness.'

Speaking at the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman was asked if Nunes' retirement will mark the end of the division:

"The answer is probably yes. I mean, I don't make these decisions right after a fight. She told me when she walked over to the side of the cage that she was retiring so, yeah, I don't know but it makes sense."

Check out Dana White's comments on the future of the women's featherweight division below:

Nunes is one of just three women's featherweight champions since the inaugural title bout at UFC 208 in 2017. She has held the title since 2018 and recently defended it in 2021. Dana White's comments should come as no surprise to fans since, prior to her retirement, 'The Lioness' was the only fighter listed in the official divisional rankings.

Amanda Nunes' retirement: 'The Lioness' doesn't believe Julianna Pena can reclaim women's bantamweight title

Julianna Pena became the first fighter to defeat Amanda Nunes in over seven years when she pulled off a shocking upset at UFC 269. She remains the only fighter aside from 'The Lioness' to hold the women's bantamweight title since 2016.

With the long-time double champ now stepping aside from the sport, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' will likely have the opportunity to reclaim the title. In her UFC 289 post-fight press conference, Nunes revealed that she doesn't see that happening:

"No. I don't think so. I don't think so. I think [Irene] Aldana can beat her. I feel like she got lucky in that fight against me. She knows I wasn't ready, but I proved it in the second fight and I don't think she's going to be a champion. She's not ready. She's not ready to be a champion."

Check out Amanda Nunes' comments on the future of the women's bantamweight division below:

Pena accused Nunes of ducking a trilogy bout following her retirement. The pair, however, had been set to fight at UFC 289 prior to the No.1-ranked women's bantamweight withdrawing due to injury. There have been suggestions that she may face Raquel Pennington for the soon-to-be vacated title.

