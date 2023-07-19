"I'm extremely uncomfortable in this situation" - Andrew Tate lambasts Adam22 for discussing his relationship on livestream

During his recent Rumble stream, the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate recently addressed Adam22, a content creator and adult actor. The discussion centered around the latter's open relationship with his wife, Lena The Plug, who is also an adult actress. Adam22 gained viral attention for publicly promoting his wife's s*xual involvement with another man, claiming it was for financial reasons.

However, Andrew Tate refused to engage in the conversation, expressing that he found it inappropriate and uncomfortable. He said:

"I'm extremely uncomfortable in this situation."

Andrew Tate shuts down conversation, states feeling "uncomfortable"

In a recent interview, Andrew Tate openly criticized Adam and his wife for their polyamorous relationship. However, yesterday's stream (July 18) marks the first time they have directly spoken to each other or addressed the topic together.

Andrew cut the discussion short at a certain point during the conversation, explaining that he felt uncomfortable delving into the couple's private affairs live on stream. He said:

"You know what? Let me say something. I find this very uncomfortable to talk about. There are not many things that I find uncomfortable, I just find this uncomfortable."

(Timestamp: 17:29)

He continued:

"The reason is, is not because I'm an adult and I know what s*x is, I have lived a very varied life, I just feel like, there are so many people watching us and we're just talking about d*ck and vagina. Don't you think this is below us?"

He added:

"We talk about the Matrix and how they are trying to dumb us all down and control all of our minds, and this base instinct talk, I find it very uncomfortable. I'm not comfortable being on this stream. If I was sitting with a woman next to me, the last thing I would talk about is our personal lives."

Funnily enough, Adam22 and Lena also extended an amorous invitation to Andrew, but he declined, citing that it was "haram."

