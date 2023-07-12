Notorious online influencer Andrew Tate is going viral again after he slammed popular podcast host and adult entertainer Adam22 for defending his wife, Lena Paul, to film scenes with other male actors. The clip of Tate going on a tirade is from his recent appearance on the disgraced TV show host Tucker Carlson's Twitter show, who had to leave Fox News after the Dominion lawsuit regarding misinformation about voter fraud.

Andrew Tate is known for his hardline stance on gender roles and as a hardcore traditionalist, advocating for anti-feminist issues. While talking about values women and men should have, he blasted Adam Grandmaison for defending his partner, who has filmed adult scenes with other men:

"There's a guy called Adam22, once again, I have no idea who this man is. I just saw on Twitter yesterday that he was with a p*rn star who'd never done a male scene. They got married and, like, a week after their marriage she did her first male scene with some random dude and he's on a podcast defending it."

Tucker Carlson asked for clarification about Adam22's wife having s*x with another man, and Andrew Tate replied in the affirmative, asking why something like that had come to pass. The former Kickboxer stated that such behavior is what the 'Matrix' wants:

"Why!?! Like, this is the level you could (stutters) But this is what the Matrix wants from you as a man."

Andrew Tate goes on a s*xist rant about the 'Matrix' while dissing Adam22 on Tucker Carlson's Twitter show

For those unaware of the loosely connected community dubbed the Manosphere and their supposed red-pill talking points, it is a group dominated by men who espouse highly conservative beliefs regarding women, men, and gender roles. Just like the term 'red pill,' they have appropriated language from the hit 1999 movie The Matrix and use the word 'Matrix' to refer to a bogeyman concept of a hidden collective who supposedly control our society and culture.

Andrew Tate himself has peddled this conspiracy theory on his own podcasts and videos. His initial claim to fame was a dubious get-rich-quick scheme called the Hustlers University, which he claimed was an alternative to higher education. While promoting it, Tate styled himself as Morpheus, the character from the film who helps Neo, the protagonist, escape the Matrix.

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview https://t.co/0KKMzSVmMO

On that note, Andrew Tate continued his attack on Adam22, saying exactly why his behavior is what the Matrix wants because apparently, the secret cabal wants women to be in charge because they scare easily.

"They want the woman in charge and the man below with no backbone because if the woman's in charge they can emotionally affect her. They can scare her."

He continued with a bizarre anti-vaccine stance:

"You can scare a woman easier. To scare a man a man a real man's hard to scare. A woman, you can make afraid of the vaccine, right? Be afraid, Covid, be scared. I would argue in nearly any household where the female was dominant everyone's vaccinated. Of course, maybe I'm wrong but I would argue it. I don't have the statistics it's just logic to me."

Prefacing himself about people calling him a misogynist, Andrew Tate then used pseudo-scientific logic to say that women are more prone to chaos because they are emotional. He also mentioned why so many women are unhappy, saying it's because there is no real man to lead them:

"What's actually interesting about the female mind, once again they're going to call me misogynist, is that when you're an emotionally led person, you're more prone to chaos. It takes real stoicism to lead, so why are these women unhappy? Because no one's leading them. No fathers, no man of no backbone, no man they respect."

Andrew Tate went into more detail, using a variety of s*xist points about women being unstable during the menstrual cycle and so on. Such talking points are among the many reasons why he was initially banned from Twitter and remains so from other platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

