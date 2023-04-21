"He's so cringe!": Destiny slams Sneako for saying he has multiple "girlfriends" who work for him

Popular debate and social commentary streamer Steven "Destiny" recently criticized controversial online figure Niko "Sneako" and called him "cringe" after reacting to a clip of him explaining how he has multiple "girlfriends" who work for him. The clip featured Niko answering a question on a red pill podcast where he was asked about his relationship with his partner and how it helped him grow.

In response, Sneako discussed having multiple "girlfriends" and said one assisted him in managing his Discord, while another was responsible for "finding other girls." After hearing his explanation, Destiny expressed his discomfort:

"God, he's so f*cking cringe, dude!"

Why did Destiny call Sneako "cringe"? Exploring the Andrew Tate connection about having multiple girlfriends

Trigger Warning: Misogyny

Destiny is a well-known personality in the online streaming and content creation community. He gained popularity through his Twitch streams where he used to host and participate in socio-political debates and talks. However, he was banned from the platform last year and currently streams on YouTube and Kick.

Over the years, he has been embroiled in a lot of controversies, and recently he has been debating a lot of people from the manosphere and the red pill community that Andrew Tate and Sneako belong to. In fact, the clip where he exclaimed the latter to be cringe was a post on his subreddit that compared the two contentious figures known for their problematic takes on women and their roles in relationships.

The post is titled 'Sneako copying Andrew Tate model ? his 3rd Girlfriend helps him find other women and Xena is also his girlfriend.' As mentioned before, the clip is from a podcast/show by a red pill host who goes by the name JustPearlyThings on YouTube. There, the host asked Sneako about his relationships and how they affect his business:

"Are your women actually helping you build your empire? If so, how so?"

In his response, Sneako prefaced that he knows that having multiple girlfriends is "haram" and proceeded to explain how they help him in his business:

"Yeah, I have a couple of girlfriends right now, I know it's haram. But one runs my discord server, she's on top of things. When I was in a lot of drama, she was there, and she was able to take care of it... I have one that wants to be my assistant, and I'm training her to run my account and do the taxes and try to get her to quit her job to be my assistant."

However, the third partner that he describes is where the Andrew Tate connection made by Destiny's subreddit becomes most apparent. Sneako says that on top of traveling with the third girlfriend, she helps him "find more girls" to induct into the business:

"The other one... working on traveling with her. And she recently got a massive payout, so I'm gonna go travel with her, and she helps me find other girls as well."

The idea of having multiple "girlfriends" who function more like business partners or employees for Sneako's business is reminiscent of the philosophy discussed by Andrew Tate in his videos on how he started his webcam business in London. However, it's worth noting that three of Tate's former employees are currently suing him for sexual assault.

Here's a clip of him talking about the five girlfriends he asked to join his business.

How Destiny's viewers reacted to the clip

Many of Destiny's viewers were of the opinion that the women being described by Sneako were not partners but employees in his business that he occasionally has a dalliance with.

YouTube comments under the clip (Image via DGG Vault/YouTube)

Girlfriend or employee? (Image via r/Destiny, Reddit)

Interestingly, Andrew Tate is currently under investigation In Romania for how he conducted his webcam modeling business, with the prosecutors alleging that he and his accomplices are guilty of human trafficking.

