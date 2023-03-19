Andrew Tate arrest: What are the specific charges against ‘Top G', & how long could be sentenced for if proven guilty?

Andrew Tate is accused of human trafficking, running an organized crime group, and rape.

On December 29, social media was set ablaze when DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) arrested ‘Top G.’ The controversial influencer was detained alongside his brother Tristan, who is accused of the same charges. Although months have passed since the arrest, there is still uncertainty surrounding the details and evidence of the investigation.

Tate has established a cult-like fanbase as a social media personality who supports masculinity through viral rants. Once the former kickboxer was arrested, his fanbase stayed by his side, demanding details about why he was arrested. Since then, minimal evidence has been made public, leading some to believe he should be freed.

Tate's fans believe the Romanian government is corrupt for keeping the 36-year-old behind bars. But there is a chance they aren’t allowed to release details of an ongoing investigation. ‘Top G’ maintained his innocence by saying this on Twitter in January:

“Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine. There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file. They have arrested me to "look" for evidence, which they will not find because it doesn't exist.”

Andrew Tate could face up to 10-15 years if proven guilty. With that said, the potential prison sentence could change depending on the specific details of his alleged crimes. In the meantime, ‘Top G’ continues to appeal his imprisonment without any luck.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine.



There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file.



They have arrested me to "look" for evidence,



Which they will not find because it doesn't exist. Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine.There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file.They have arrested me to "look" for evidence,Which they will not find because it doesn't exist.

Andrew Tate’s fifth appeal has been denied

On March 14, Andrew Tate had another opportunity to appeal for an early release via bail. Unfortunately for him, a Romanian judge denied his request, extending his imprisonment for at least 30 days. Tate’s latest attempt was the fifth time he filed an appeal. Meanwhile, Tristan Tate had a separate court appearance on March 15, with his request for bail also being denied.

Although charges have not been officially issued, the Romanian government believes they have enough evidence to keep the Tate brothers locked up. Along with an ongoing jail sentence, ‘Top G’ had many assets seized, including cars, money, and houses. It won’t be until April that another appeal can be filed.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Enemies of truth lied about me in an attempt to destroy my good name



But look,



I am more famous than ever before and absolutely nobody believes them



I have a greater influence that will allow me to lead men to power and faith



I suffer in jail



But I also prepare



God is Great Enemies of truth lied about me in an attempt to destroy my good nameBut look,I am more famous than ever before and absolutely nobody believes themI have a greater influence that will allow me to lead men to power and faithI suffer in jailBut I also prepareGod is Great https://t.co/Qfk9SMc0la

Poll : 0 votes