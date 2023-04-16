Andrew Tate, a prominent figure known for his controversial views on various topics, including masculinity, relationships, and success, has gained significant attention on social media.

He has often been vocal in his skepticism and criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, in a surprising turn of events, Tate recently took to his Twitter handle to announce a change in his stance.

In a tweet, 'Top G' wrote:

"I've been thinking long and hard and it's time to admit I was wrong. I thought I'd be totally fine. But that clearly isn't the case and in light of the insurmountable evidence and real-world experience, I am forced to change my mind. I want to get the COVID vaccine."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

What did Andrew Tate say about Colombian singer Shakira?

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to share his observations about Shakira's face. In his tweet, Tate admitted to having seen Shakira's face numerous times but claimed that it was "forgettable" and that he would not be able to recognize her if he saw her on the street.

'Top G' wrote:

"I’ve seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I’m not sure what Shakira looks like. I know that sounds strange. I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognize her at all."

Tate's tweet lacks context and does not seem to be inspired by any recent events, which has left many puzzled as to why he felt the need to share such an observation.

Shakira is a globally renowned singer and performer known for her distinctive features and iconic performances. She has been the recipient of several Grammy Awards and is celebrated for her talent and contributions to the music industry.

Check out Andrew Tate's Tweet below:

After spending over three months in a Romanian prison on charges of human trafficking and rape., Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were released on March 31st, 2023. However, they have been ordered to remain under house arrest until April 29th.

This means that the Tate brothers are required to seek prior approval from authorities before leaving their house, and they are prohibited from contacting any witnesses involved in the case.

