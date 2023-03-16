"Grown men don't pursue 16-year olds": Adam22 allegations explored in wake of multiple No Jumper departures

No Jumper and its host Adam22 are garnering immense traction online in the wake of AD, TRell, and Lush’s separation from the podcast. AD and TRell recently announced that they were leaving the show.

Lush was unexpectedly fired on-air, which left netizens shocked. Meanwhile, Adam22’s racist and inappropriate past has come to light.

𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆🍄🫧 @trippyhippy334 @thatgirlperiod I’m 19 and the older I get I come to the understanding that just because somebody is biologically a grown man these niggas do not be grown fr. Grown men don’t pursue 16 year olds. Grown men don’t entertain high schoolers. And real grown men don’t fetishize teenagers @thatgirlperiod I’m 19 and the older I get I come to the understanding that just because somebody is biologically a grown man these niggas do not be grown fr. Grown men don’t pursue 16 year olds. Grown men don’t entertain high schoolers. And real grown men don’t fetishize teenagers

TRell and AD confirmed with King Akademiks that they had left the podcast. Adam22 claimed on the podcast that Lush was fired live after the latter allegedly leaked a private conversation the two had on a No Jumper Discord. Lush has denied the accusations.

Reacting to the trio leaving the popular podcast, a few tweets read:

Streetz of SNYD @StreetzEMP Welp no jumper lost AD and Trell smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ Welp no jumper lost AD and Trell smh 🤦🏾‍♂️

SU. 🥋 @Nolimitsu_ Yeah I’m not watching No Jumper since Trell & AD left . Yeah I’m not watching No Jumper since Trell & AD left .

🐸 @SirSlipAlot Damn bro No Jumper is over AD Trell House Phone etc all gone the end of a era 🥲 Damn bro No Jumper is over AD Trell House Phone etc all gone the end of a era 🥲

Slim @oburgslim Adam22 a buster, Almighty Suspect a cornball, and everybody else on No Jumper besides Flacko are not entertaining enough. If AD and Trell don’t stay I gotta unsubscribe. Adam22 a buster, Almighty Suspect a cornball, and everybody else on No Jumper besides Flacko are not entertaining enough. If AD and Trell don’t stay I gotta unsubscribe.

Mack Dolo @MackFDolo Ad and trell Carried no jumper fr Ad and trell Carried no jumper fr

Netizens have been curious as to why the hosts were suddenly separating from No Jumper. Since then, Adam22’s racist and predatorial past has come to light.

It is important to note that neither AD, Lush nor TRell have opined that Adam22’s past was the reason behind them leaving or getting fired from the podcast.

What did Adam22 do?

Recently, a clip of a guest accusing Adam22 of predatory behavior went viral across social media. The video has amassed over 10 million views on Twitter alone. The podcast host has since deleted the interaction from his official platforms. However, followers screen-recorded the same and uploaded it online.

Adam22 was accused of being a p*dophile after talking to a 16-year-old girl when he was just 21 years old. The No Jumper host attempted to defend himself by stating that he only spoke to her for five minutes before deleting the conversation. Those interested can watch the interaction below:

melaninsun @thatgirlperiod Adam22 from no jumper gets exposed on his own platform for being a pedo then deleted the live Adam22 from no jumper gets exposed on his own platform for being a pedo then deleted the live https://t.co/TTyM4kaF72

This is not the first time the rapper has been accused of misconduct. In an exclusive interview with Pitchfork, two women came forward and accused Adam of r*ping them.

Speaking about one of the women, Adam said that she came forward to accuse him of s*xual assault only after his deal with Atlantic Records for a No Jumper Records label was in the works.

Adam said:

“That s**t was bulls**t. Like, a girl that I dated like, 12 years ago, who… we had a delightful relationship, to be real, until she cheated on me with this guy in a band. That was kinda upsetting."

He continued:

"But then later on for some reason after I did this little label deal with Atlantic, they f**kin’ got in touch with this girl, and for the first time in 12 years, I heard that she thought that something improper had happened in our relationship. It just didn’t.”

The podcast host had also tweeted some upsetting stuff about women. According to All Hip Hop, some of his older problematic tweets read:

“My advice to any young girl out there: Sleep with much, much older men.”

In another tweet, he said:

“Getting r*ped is just a part of growing up.”

Adam has also been accused of being racist. According to the aforementioned publication, he once tweeted:

“Hanging out with my n***as, my n***as.”

Most recently, Adam invited right-winger and white supremacist Richard Spencer on his show, which left AD uncomfortable. After AD expressed the same, Adam demoted him and asked him to leave the Tuesday show.

Adam also fired Latino podcast host Lush on-air as mentioned before.

The host in question had not addressed AD and TRell’s departure from the show at the time of writing this article.

