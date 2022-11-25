"He looks like his shirt now": No Jumper Lil Kelpy fight video sparks hilarious memefest online 

The popular No Jumper podcast has garnered immense traction on social media after a fight broke out between guests Lil Kelpy and Almighty Suspect. The duo are rising rappers who are making headlines for the wrong reasons. Netizens have since taken to social media and have created memes surrounding their recent dual.

As per the No Jumper podcast episode’s description on YouTube, the show's host Adam John Grandmaison, best known as Adam22 on social media, wanted to give Lil Kelpy a chance to explain his side of the story following his recent episode alongside fellow No Jumper host Sharp.

Adam started off the episode by speaking about Lil Kelpy’s background and discussed the latter’s interview he did on another platform. The former also brought up the topic of Kelpy’s residence being raided by the police. After that, Adam asked Almighty Suspect whether the latter was offended by the way Lil Kelpy was dressed during his earlier interview where he was wearing a fur coat. Adam added that it looked like a “costume.”

The conversation between Almighty Suspect and Lil Kelpy was quick to get heated after the duo continued to throw jabs at each other. At one point, Almighty Suspect questioned Kelpy:

“Who are you? No one knows you!”

Kelpy responded to the same by saying- “Ben Franklin knows who the f**k I am, b***h.”

No Jumper @nojumper We had Almighty Suspect and Lil Kelpy on the show the other day and things went left We had Almighty Suspect and Lil Kelpy on the show the other day and things went left 😯 https://t.co/rIfMlgLn2e

After that, Almighty Suspect ended up landing multiple punches on Lil Kelpy. The duo were involved in a fight until the two broke apart.

A video of the fight was posted on No Jumper’s official Instagram account as well. It had amassed 11.1 million views at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to the No Jumper fight

Internet users showed no sympathy towards Lil Kelpy after it seemed like he was severely injured following the fight. Many found the dual hilarious and flooded Twitter with hysterical memes.

A few tweets read:

As the matter gained traction online, Almighty Suspect addressed the same on his Instagram story and admitted that he did not intend to get into a physical fight with Lil Kelpy. He wrote online:

“I never proclaimed to be a superthug and I never had intentions on putting my hands on that kid, but we are not doing the calling me a b***h to my face interview or don’t play with me like that.”

Who is Lil Kelpy?

Lil Kelpy is a 19-year-old rapper and social media personality who gained massive traction after appearing on No Jumper and a similar YouTube show titled Soft White Underbelly. The aspiring singer was born and raised in Orange County, California.

Lil Kelpy has released seven songs, including Class Is Now In Session and How To Run Game, among others. His official YouTube channel has amassed over 2000 subscribers.

The rapper addressed the fight on his official YouTube channel. In a video titled Lil Kelpy Speaks On Fight With Almighty Suspect During No Jumper Interview, he said:

“Am I mad about the situation? Of course not, you know what I’m saying? Do I f**k with him? No, of course not I still think he’s a b***h. Could we patch that up maybe? I don’t know about that. Maybe, you know what I’m saying? But yeah, I’m not mad at the situation. I’ve been in so many fights. I got my a*s whooped off so many a*ses that at the end of the day you know it’s just another fight.”

At the time of writing this article, his Instagram account had amassed 3,303 followers.

