Which podcasts does Shaquille O'Neal feature on? All you need to know

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of the league’s brightest and most entertaining media personalities. He is currently best known for his gig as an analyst on TNT’s "Inside the NBA" postgame show. However, O’Neal also has a prominent voice in the podcasting world, where he stars on his own podcast and features on many others.

O’Neal’s podcast is called “The Big Podcast with Shaq” and has been releasing episodes since 2021. On this podcast, O’Neal is joined by co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams each week. They discuss topics ranging from music to sports to pop culture. They also have regular celebrity guest features.

Their most recent guests included retired NBA players Kenny Smith, Tracy McGrady and Isiah Thomas. In the episode, O’Neal discussed the LA Lakers' new roster and Charles Barkley’s Kevin Durant comments. O’Neal also provided his definition of a superstar in the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal also does some DJing from time to time on the podcast. He also DJs in real life and goes by the stage name DJ Diesel.

Shaquille O'Neal's wide-ranging podcast features

Shaquille O'Neal’s podcast features include a wide variety of genres ranging from NBA-related podcasts to business-related podcasts. He has done features with entrepreneurs such as Gary Vee and Patrick Bet-David. On “The GaryVee Audio Experience,” O’Neal discussed his NFT projects and his journey in entrepreneurship.

Recently on the “PBD Podcast,” O’Neal discussed his life, career and future. This included his thoughts on Kobe Bryant's legacy, his time with the Lakers, as well as his growing business empire.

O’Neal has also featured on the “All The Smoke” podcast, which is hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Their podcast offers a more unfiltered perspective on basketball.

O’Neal has even featured on the “Full Send Podcast” hosted by various comedians from the YouTube group “Nelk.” The group is best known for its pranks. There, O'Neal discussed his DJ career, his investments, and more.

Overall, it’s hard to find a retired basketball player more involved in the media than Shaquille O'Neal. O'Neal has always been a born entertainer and as technology continues to evolve, O’Neal just continues to find more ways to entertain.

While having O'Neal on podcasts is great, fans cannot wait for "Inside the NBA" to return. It is one of the best sports shows with a prolific cast of O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

