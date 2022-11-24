“Stop being annoying please”: Nessa Barrett hits back at fans after posting Harley Solomon on Instagram story

TikTok star Nessa Barrett recently sparked dating rumors after posting an Instagram story featuring Harley Solomon.

Barrett recently broke up with her ex Jaden Hossler this summer and since then, fans have been intrigued regarding her relationship status.

On November 23, the artist uploaded a story on her Instagram wherein she is seen holding hands with a mystery man. While the singer did not tag anyone in the story, fans are convinced it is Harley Solomon. Netizens also assumed he’s her boyfriend. However, it is important to note that neither of them have publicly confirmed the same.

Hearing the rumors, Barrett took to social media to call out her fans and make them stop. Here's her tweet:

ness @nessabarrett stop being annoying please stop being annoying please

Nessa Barretta's dating life, Harley Solomon rumors and more explored

Nessa's Instagram story in question features a mirror selfie of her holding hands with a mystery man who has his arms around her waist with the caption "prom," followed by a white heart emoji. The man's face can't be seen in the story.

Image via Instagram/ @nessabarrett

Although the singer did not name or tag anyone, fans have donned their detective cap and allegedly matched the man as Harley Solomon. It's still unclear how the two met.

Rumors started after Solomon shared a mirror selfie in an outfit worn similar to the one by the unidentified man in Barrett's story. He also shared a blurry picture of a woman’s hand with a nail art and tattoos resembling that of the TikTok star.

Solomon is related to Richard Stark, owner of the luxury fashion brand Chrome Hearts. His Instagram, @tootonebooch, boasts a 22k following.

Pretty soon, social media was flooded with comments on the duo's dating status. Many were not happy with Nessa jumping into a relationship soon after her split with Jaden Hossler in May this year.

Nessa Barrett, upset with her fans, hit back at her critics through a series of tweets. She asked them to "stop being annoying," and that it was "upsetting." Here are some of them:

ness @nessabarrett so upsetting so upsetting

Barrett later apologized to her fans in a series of tweets where she spoke about dealing with bipolar disorder and asked for some "compassion" and "understanding."

ness @nessabarrett hi. i want to apologize bc i have realized i tend to get a little rude and extremely defensive when it comes to criticism. it’s a big trigger of mine and i want to work on it hi. i want to apologize bc i have realized i tend to get a little rude and extremely defensive when it comes to criticism. it’s a big trigger of mine and i want to work on it

Nessa previously dated former Sway House member Josh Richards. The couple announced their relationship in 2020 and split in June of that very year.

She was later rumored to be dating Jaden Hossler for some time before the latter publicly referred to himself as her "boyfriend" in June 2021. The duo split in May this year.

Who is Nessa Barrett?

Nessa Barrett is a 20-year-old TikTok star who rose to fame by posting lip-syncing videos to various popular songs. Her first video itself went viral after receiving over 250,000 views. Since then, each of her videos has gotten millions of views and over 200,000 likes.

She further boasts a successful music career since 2020 and has also appeared on The Ellen Show with Travis Barker and her ex, Jaden Hossler. Her first EP Pretty Poision, released in 2021, featured the song I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead, which entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 88.

The artist has frequently spoken about mental health issues, including depression, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders.

This isn't the first time Nessa Barrett has hit back against her fans. In September, she was upset with her followers linking her to her friend Mads Lewis due to a few social media posts.

