“Terrible and irrelevant”: ARMYs slam Joe Budden for making racist comments towards BTS’ J-hope and J. Cole

BTS ARMYs have taken to social media to slam Joe Budden for racist comments directed towards J-hope and J. Cole.
On March 8, the American media personality and former rapper Joe Budden shared a video titled Joe Budden FIRES at J.Cole For PANDERING After BTS Collab.
Known for appearing on Love & Hip Hop New York and for his controversial opinions on different situations, he slammed J. Cole for collaborating with BTS’ J-hope for the song On the Street, which was touted to be the BTS member’s farewell song before he enlists in the military.
He also directed racial slurs towards J-hope and J. Cole, earning ARMYs' wrath online for his comments.
J-hope’s fans retort against Joe Budden for using racial slurs directed at J. Cole and the BTS member
At the beginning of the video clip, Joe Budden and his co-hosts talked about J-hope and J.Cole’s new collab song on the street. Joe Budden stated that J. Cole was "pandering" to the MORE singer.
Referring to J-Hope as “the K-Pop guy that’s supposed to be in the ARMY”, Joe Budden scribbles the words “coons” on a board and shows it to the camera when his co-hosts praise J-hope’s collaboration with J.Cole.
For those unversed, "coons" is a racial slur used against people of African descent and is the shortened version of a racoon. The term is said to be extremely offensive and challenges an African-American individual’s self-racial identity.
To explain this in a simpler context, Joe Budden used the slur against J.Cole and his fellow co-hosts for liking and collaborating with BTS’ J-hope, accusing them of not being proud of their own racial identity.
BTS fans have taken to social media to retort against Joe Budden’s racist comments directed at J-hope and J.Cole. ARMYs pointed out that the MORE singer is a fan of J. Cole and considers him one of his greatest idols.
Additionally, towards the end of the video, Joe Budden ignorantly tells one of the co-hosts that BTS has used the racial slur “n***a” in their songs in the past, most likely referencing moments when the Korean word “naega” was used, which means "I" in Korean.
However, this isn’t the first time Joe Budden has targeted BTS members. In the past as well, he criticized Bangtan’s performance at the 64th Grammy Awards, where the members performed their hit summer track Butter, declaring “ I hate BTS n****s”.
When asked why he had immense hatred for BTS, he declared that he needed no reason to hate the Butter singers and doubled down on his hatred by referring to their country of origin as “China”.
“I don’t want to see none of that s**t. I don’t want to see it. I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t want to see it.”
Not only that, but when his co-hosts reminded him that BTS is actually from South Korea, he casually dismissed it, calling them Korean NSYNC and declaring yet again that he just hates BTS with passion and has no solid reason to do so.
“Why do y’all think that because a group is big or an act is big, and they’re talented that you can’t hate them?”
In the past, he has casually dismissed ARMYs criticizing him for hating on BTS, claiming that he does not care about the fandom’s opinion or views and will continue voicing out his hate for BTS.