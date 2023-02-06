Why did Lil House Phone publicly threaten Destiny? Streamer controversy with Adam22 explored

Popular YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" was the target of some unpleasant words from internet personality Lil House Phone. The remarks have been characterized as a public threat by many in the streaming community.

The two have clashed online several times, especially on Twitter, and it all started when Destiny weighed in on Lil House Phone's recent viral confrontation with No Jumper podcast host Adam22. This article quickly recaps why the YouTubers had such a confrontation and how the drama escalated.

Here's a clip of the podcast that has become the topic of conversation where the problematic statements were said:

"Wherever you at ni**a, any f*cking In-N-Out drie through you at... Wherever the f*ck ni**a I see you at, it's up for you b*tch."

Destiny got publicly threatened after talking about the recent No Jumper drama with Lil House Phone at the center

Steven is known among streaming circles for being an avid debater and social commentator who does not shy away from saying what's on his mind. Many of his opinions have been labeled controversial in the past, and his recent comments about Kai Cenat and the W community drew the ire of many who claim that his criticism is racially motivated.

The reason that context is necessary is that the YouTuber was accused of racism when he criticized Lil House Phone, a black podcaster and YouTuber who is associated with the No Jumper podcast, for throwing his glass of drink at the host Adam22 over an argument about "leaking" details about his personal life.

For those out of the loop, the confrontation on the podcast occurred after a trans woman came on to No Jumper and wanted to reveal to the wider public that Lil House Phone has had intimate relations with him. The altercation has gained significant traction on social media, with multiple clips doing the rounds on various platforms.

As for Destiny's comments, his criticism of the interaction was not that offensive per se, but he brought up the issue of Adam22 paying for Lil House Phone's mother's funeral, which seems to have been the cause of infuriation in the artist.

The beef spilled over to Twitter, where Destiny posted a clip from the podcast where they were being quite offensive about his wife Melina. But the YouTuber pushed back with a tweet reading:

"sorry @HOUSEPHONEDND you wouldn't be interested in her bro, she ain't got no d*ck :/"

Destiny's clap back to comments about his wife

Members of the subreddit r/LivestreamFail did not appreciate how the YouTuber was called out by the No Jumper group. Here are some of the reactions:

The row also sparked a debate concerning transphobia on the subreddit, with many people posting comments such as:

One Redditor pointed out that the threats were far more serious sometime later in the VOD.

Over the years, Destiny has come to be known as quite a controversial streamer. Quite a few massive scandals have made him such a contentious internet personality.

