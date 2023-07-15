“Who cares?” - xQc gives his take on online trolls against Adam22 for his relationship

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has shared his take on the recent online drama involving Adam "Adam22," a YouTuber and adult content creator, and his wife Lena The Plug, also an adult actress. For context, the couple has been actively promoting a rather unusual aspect of their relationship, where Lena engages in s*xual activities with other men, openly supported by Adam.

In fact, Adam himself openly acknowledged that he has also engaged in similar activities with other women and that the couple sees the entire arrangement as strictly business.

xQc shared his perspective on the matter, suggesting that Adam is within his rights to participate in such an arrangement. Furthermore, nothing that the couple attracted significant attention online due to the controversy, which ultimately worked in their favor, he asked:

"Who cares?"

xQc's gives his hot take on Adam22's recent drama

Adam22 and his wife Lena The Plug have been making headlines recently due to their unconventional relationship. While the online community has predominantly criticized or trolled Adam, xQc holds a different opinion, saying:

"I have to be honest, I have no horse in this race. I don't. But if you were to tell me, let's say I'm with somebody and it's done-done, right, and it's like I can make a ploy like that, and it's like, have everybody do that, s**t, what do I lose? What do you even lose?"

When a member in his chat suggested losing respect, Felix replied:

"Respect? I don't even understand that. If it's not true, who cares? If you're not with that person anymore, you don't know that person anymore, and people wanna parade that, who cares?"

(Timestamp: 01:52:58)

Another chatter reminded him that the duo are, in fact, married. To this, xQc sarcastically replied:

"Okay, so you're saying that marriage equals love. One equals the other. 100%. That's what you're saying? Gotcha."

Here's what his fans said

The clip was shared on his clips YouTube channel, and it saw comments largely critical of the streamer's latest opinion. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans react to the streamer's latest take on the Adam22 situation (Image via xQcClips/YouTube)

Felix himself has been all over the news lately, especially after his stunning $100 million non-exclusive contract with the newly launched streaming platform Kick. Read more about the story by clicking here.

