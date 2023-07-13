"Only for you" - Lena The Plug accepts Andrew Tate 's friend’s invitation for a ‘quick’ liaison behind Adam22's back

Adult star Lena The Plug recently accepted an invitation from popular streamer and Andrew Tate associate Adin Ross to film a "quick" scene while her husband was out.

During a live stream session with Lena The Plug, Ross asked if Adam22 was home. When she confirmed that he wasn't, the popular Twitch streamer cheekily asked her if he could come over to film a scene. Accepting his request, she replied:

"Only if you can get here right now... Only for you... Whatever you need, I'm here for you."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Adin Ross caught Lena The Plug on discord and asked her if could come over for a “quickie” Adin Ross caught Lena The Plug on discord and asked her if could come over for a “quickie” https://t.co/CiEANqDXy3

Adam22 and Lena The Plug recently went viral after she filmed an explicit scene with another male star just a few days after her wedding. The husband-wife duo are both veterans of the adult content industry and host various popular podcasts on YouTube and Only*ans.

While their unusual pursuits ignited many heated debates online, Adam22 recently took to social media to announce that he consented to her professional performances and was comfortable with it. Andrew Tate recently responded to his claims and came up with an interesting explanation for such atypical behavior.

CultureMillennials @CultMillennials Adam 22, who got married last month, has finally allowed his wife, Lena The Plug, to SMASH another man on camera Adam 22, who got married last month, has finally allowed his wife, Lena The Plug, to SMASH another man on camera https://t.co/TzUlnQ97oi

Andrew Tate slams Adam22 for letting Lena The Plug film explicit scenes with other men

After the whole Adam22-Lena The Plug situation went viral online, Andrew Tate weighed in on the matter and slammed the adult stars for giving in to 'The Matrix.'

The polarizing influencer recently appeared on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Twitter show, where he spoke about Adam22's situation. While Tate claimed he was unaware of who the popular podcast host was, he narrated a brief synopsis of his relationship with Lena The Plug before sharing his opinions on it.

Andrew Tate suggested that his imaginary enemy called 'The Matrix' was responsible for corrupting men to the point of such subservience and went on a baffling tangent about the COVID-19 vaccine. He said:

"This is what the matrix wants for you as a man, they want the woman in charge and the man below with no backbone because if the woman is in charge they can emotionally affect her and scare her. You can scare a woman easier than you can scare a man."

The self-professed misogynist then continued his war on the narratives around the COVID-19 vaccine and argued that women cared more about a deadly virus than men. He continued:

"A woman you can make afraid of the vaccine... If she's in-charge of the household – I would argue, in nearly any household where the female is dominant everyone is vaccinated."

No Jumper @nojumper Andrew Tate wants to know why Adam22 let his wife Lena do a scene with another man: ‘This is what the matrix wants from you as a man’ Andrew Tate wants to know why Adam22 let his wife Lena do a scene with another man: ‘This is what the matrix wants from you as a man’ https://t.co/8yDZYQbNAb

