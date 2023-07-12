"This is what the matrix wants for you as a man" - Andrew Tate slams YouTuber Adam 22 for letting his wife film adult scene with another man

Andrew Tate has finally weighed in on the Adam 22-Lena The Plug situation. The controversial influencer recently slammed the adult stars-turned-YouTubers for letting 'The Matrix' influence them while making a bold assertion about the COVID-19 vaccine.
For context, Adam 22 and Lena The Plug are popular adult performers who host multiple famous podcasts on YouTube and OnlyF*ns. The husband-wife duo recently went viral when it was revealed that Lena The Plug shot an explicit scene with another male performer just a few days after their wedding.
Andrew Tate recently shared his two cents on the matter. The controversial figure blamed his imaginary nemesis known as 'The Matrix' for making men subservient to women and pointed out Adam 22's situation as an example.
In a recent interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, 'Top G' stated:
"This is what the matrix wants for you as a man, they want the woman in charge and the man below with no backbone because if the woman is in charge they can emotionally affect her and scare her. You can scare a woman easier than you can scare a man."
Tate then took another shot at the COVID-19 vaccine and presented an interesting theory about matriarchal households being more careful about a deadly virus. He said:
"I would argue, in nearly any household where the female is dominant everyone is vaccinated."
Fans react to Andrew Tate slamming Adam 22 on Tucker Carlson's show
While many fans concurred with him, others pointed out the hypocrisy of Tate's opinions. They made their thoughts known in the comments section of the post.
One fan disagreed with Andrew Tate and explained:
"Lmao… 1. Wasn’t a random dude 2. This is her job and she’s doing what Adam does all the time 3. He’s cool with it 4. Makes them both tons of money 5. They are already halfway swingers."
One fan pointed out Tate's hypocrisy and wrote:
"Literally facing rape and sex trafficking charges. Worried bout the wrong things."
Another fan opined:
"Andrew Tate and Adam 22 are both downgraded agents."
One fan slammed Tate for talking about Adam 22 and wrote:
"This dude is so thirsty for attention that he talks about other peoples lives while being interviewed."