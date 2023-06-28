Andrew Tate makes light of Russia's war on Ukraine in recent COVID-19 related tweet

Andrew Tate is undoubtedly one of the most talked about internet personalities in the world today. The highly polarizing influencer, who was charged with heinous crimes in Romania last week, recently weighed in on a COVID-19 related question.

One of Twitter's most popular Elon Musk impersonation handles recently posted a question to their followers, asking them if they knew what happened to COVID-19. While the sarcastic question clearly meant to ask why the COVID-19 issue wasn't discussed in the mainstream news anymore, the tweet stated:

"What happened to COVID? Asking for a friend."

Elon Musk (Parody) @ElonMuskAOC What happened to COVID?



Andrew Tate promptly took to the tweet's comments section to offer an equally sarcastic explanation. The influencer pointed out that reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine instead of COVID-related news is now the trend and wrote:

"Putin cured it when he invaded Ukraine."

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime syndicate to exploit women sexually. Romania's anti-organized crime unit arrested the former kickboxer in December last year, and he has been serving detention ever since. The two brothers were moved to house arrest status in March.

The self-proclaimed 'misogynist' entered the spotlight after being kicked out of a British reality TV show in 2016, following the release of a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman.

Andrew Tate arrest: What has 'Top G' been charged with?

Andrew Tate and his brother are perhaps two of the internet's most notorious personalities. The brothers rose to fame after promoting a particularly aggressive form of masculinity among young men. Tate also regularly showed off his ultra-extravagant lifestyle, which further helped package his message of embracing hyper-masculinity.

According to BBC News, an indictment deposited in a Bucharest court last week stated that four defendants formed an organized syndicate to commit human trafficking in Romania in 2021.

The Tate brothers were named among the four charged individuals after seven alleged victims claimed the two brothers recruited them through false promises of love and marriage.

Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 @PhillyD Andrew Tate has now officially been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania after being arrested back in December of 2022, and later moved to house arrest in March.



Judge will have 60 days to look at the case files before it can be sent to trial. Andrew Tate has now officially been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania after being arrested back in December of 2022, and later moved to house arrest in March.Judge will have 60 days to look at the case files before it can be sent to trial. https://t.co/afm1idaYFb

The accused allegedly then forced the women to participate in pornography which was later sold on social media. There are also separate charges still under investigation which could lead to a separate indictment, including money laundering and trafficking of minors.

Andrew Tate, who has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women, has consistently denied these allegations. A Romanian judge will inspect the case files over a period of 60 days and then decide upon a trial, which is expected to take several years.

