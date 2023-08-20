Who won the UFC fight last night (August 19, 2023)?

Sean O'Malley challenged Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the main event at UFC 292 on Saturday night. Both fighters started out cautiously, mostly gauging each other throughout the opening frame. O'Malley shocked the TD Garden Arena early in the second round by flooring 'Funkmaster' with a picture perfect right hand. 'Sugar' followed up with a barrage of shots that went unanswered before the referee stepped in, which was deemed an early stoppage by Joe Rogan.

Catch the highlight below:

Zhang Weili put her strawweight title on the line against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event at UFC 292. As she had promised, 'Magnum' wrapped her opponent like a blanket of water, drowning her for twenty-five minutes. To her credit, Lemos refused to get finished although she failed to mount almost any offense at all throughout the course of the fight.

Surging welterweight prospect Ian Garry took on divisional gatekeeper Neil Magny on the main card. Garry dropped Magny on his backside with the first leg kick he threw and that was pretty much the story of the fight. However, 'The Future' failed to find the finish despite throwing the kitchen sink at Magny.

Da'Mon Blackshear took on Mario Bautista in a seven-day turnaround at UFC 292 after pulling off a twister submission last weekend. While Blackshear appeared to be dominating the first round, Bautista established himself as a seasoned prospect by steadily turning the tide to earn a decision win.

Pedro Munhoz opened up the UFC 292 main card action against fellow bantamweight elite Marlon Vera. Munhoz came out as the early aggressor against Vera who is a notoriously slow starter. 'Chito' yet again managed to sway the momentum with a jab that appeared to miss lesser and lesser as the fight progressed, earning a decision win.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley full card results

Main card

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO (0:51 of Round 2)

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-x26 x2, 30-24)

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Prelims

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (1:43 of Round 1)

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) (2:39 of Round 2)

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine) (4:59 of Round 1)

