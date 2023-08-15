BREAKING: Da'Mon Blackshear reportedly stepping in to replace Cody Garbrandt at UFC 292 seven days after rare twister submission win

Da'Mon Blackshear will reportedly replace Cody Garbrandt at UFC 292. Garbrandt was originally scheduled to face Mario Bautista at the TD Garden in Boston on August 19.

However, 'No Love' was forced out of the matchup with a week left due to an injury suffered in training. It was announced during the UFC Vegas 78 broadcast last weekend that Bautista hoped to remain a part of the card and was seeking a replacement opponent.

Da'Mon Blackshear who fought Jose Johnson at the Vegas 78 prelims, has now stepped in to replace Garbrandt on seven days' notice. This could play out brilliantly for 'The Monster' who made headlines last weekend by pulling off a POTN twister submission, the third ever in UFC history after 'The Korean Zombie' and Bryce Mitchell.

After starting his UFC journey with a majority draw against Youssef Zalal last year, Da'Mon Blackshear went on to drop a decision against Farid Basharat. However, 'The Monster' bounced back with back-to-back stoppage wins and will be looking to build on it when he goes into his fourth UFC outing of 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Blackshear's opponent Mario Bautista is on a spectacular four-fight winning streak of his own, topped off by three consecutive first-round submissions.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt, having lost dropped five of his last seven, further losses his draw power by failing to make an appearance.